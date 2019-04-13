Columns
Column: The inconvenience of convenience
It struck like a bolt of lightning. Oh sure, there were rumors and stories it might actually happen, but when it actually did, the howls could be heard around the state.
TV stations, newspapers devoted time and effort to understand the ramifications. Columns and opinions abound, how could life go on as normal?
NO MORE PLASTIC GROCERY BAGS!
New York State lawmakers have agreed to impose a statewide ban on most types of single-use plastic bags from retail sales, changing a way of life for millions of New Yorkers as legislators seek to curb an unsightly and omnipresent source of litter.
New York’s ban, which would begin next March, would forbid stores from providing customers with single- use plastic bags, which are nonbiodegradable and have been blamed for everything from causing gruesome wildlife deaths to thwarting recycling efforts.
I actually told you this was going to happen, and I’m glad it finally did. Those super strong plastic grocery bags were indeed a convenience, but came at a great cost to our environment.
Over a year ago, during a conversation with a couple of Wayne County Board of Supervisor members, I mentioned it was only a matter of time. “I reuse my bags for cat liter,” came one reply, still missing the overall issue.
The problem with a convenience is that it clearly becomes an inconvenience when it disappears.
The plan would have an additional element, allowing counties to opt in to a 5-cent fee on paper bags, revenue that would go to the state’s Environmental Protection Fund as well as a separate fund to buy reusable bags for consumers, a really dumb idea.
The obvious push is towards reusable bags. Wife Patti and your’s truly decided to go the reusable route some time ago. Yes, sometimes we forget, but after much trial and error, we discovered the perfect recyclable bags for us. We now keep them in both of our vehicles.
Store clerks find it somewhat difficult packing some of the various types of reusable bags, but time and practice will soon bow to their use.
I (we) have a tendency to overload the bags for fewer trips from the vehicle to the house, but each to his/her own, for comfort. Yes, folks, we will get over this ban on retail plastic bags and that once convenience will be a thing of the past.
***** Moving on On Saturday night, Wife Patti coerced, begged, chided, pleaded for me to attend the annual Palmyra Republican dinner, complete with speeches and all the dressings. I was uber-tired after a day of lawn work, but gave in to her requests.
Of course, there was the usual Democrat bashing, some well-deserved, but I couldn’t help thinking of responses to some of the rhetoric.
“Worst budget ever!” came the cries from State representatives. I do recall, however, that when Republicans ruled the roost in the past, the Democrats decried similar tones. The problem with politicians from either, and all sides, is that they always seek some sort of vengeance/ retribution once in power.
There is no question Governor Andrew Cuomo has gone overboard in attempting to turn NYS into a far left socialist state. Imagine what he would do if he rose back to the national level as a 2020 presidential candidate?
The rushed, unintelligible, closed door politics only leads to confusion and myriad laws and taxes that this state government and Cuomo have become famous for.
Unfortunately, NYS is where I (we) live and until such time as the voters upstate and downstate realize we are in serious trouble, it may be too late.
