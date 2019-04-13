Column: The inconvenience of convenience

It struck like a bolt of lightning. Oh sure, there were rumors and stories it might actually happen, but when it actually did, the howls could be heard around the state.

TV stations, newspapers devoted time and effort to understand the ramifications. Columns and opinions abound, how could life go on as normal?

NO MORE PLASTIC GROCERY BAGS!

New York State lawmakers have agreed to impose a statewide ban on most types of single-use plastic bags from retail sales, changing a way of life for millions of New Yorkers as legislators seek to curb an unsightly and omnipresent source of litter.

New York’s ban, which would begin next March, would forbid stores from providing customers with single- use plastic bags, which are nonbiodegradable and have been blamed for everything from causing gruesome wildlife deaths to thwarting recycling efforts.

I actually told you this was going to happen, and I’m glad it finally did. Those super strong plastic grocery bags were indeed a convenience, but came at a great cost to our environment.

Over a year ago, during a conversation with a couple of Wayne County Board of Supervisor members, I mentioned it was only a matter of time. “I reuse my bags for cat liter,” came one reply, still missing the overall issue.

The problem with a convenience is that it clearly becomes an inconvenience when it disappears.

The plan would have an additional element, allowing counties to opt in to a 5-cent fee on paper bags, revenue that would go to the state’s Environmental Protection Fund as well as a separate fund to buy reusable bags for consumers, a really dumb idea.

The obvious push is towards reusable bags. Wife Patti and your’s truly decided to go the reusable route some time ago. Yes, sometimes we forget, but after much trial and error, we discovered the perfect recyclable bags for us. We now keep them in both of our vehicles.