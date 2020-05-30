Column: The Pegulas Next Hire

Unless something dramatically changed between the publishing of this Times edition and the time is reaches your eyes, Jason Botterill is the general manager of the Buffalo Sabres.

But, if he’s a failure, and his head coach is a failure, and his last head coach was a failure, and the general manager before them was a failure, and his coaches were failures, and the head coach before all that was a failure, then the next natural question to ask is:

Whose fault IS it?

The Sabres, with a(nother) new head coach, with a(nother) quick start have managed to catch NHL coronavirus and be left-out of the 24-team Stanley Cup playoffs.

Yes, even when given an NHL-sanctioned stimulus playoff package, the Sabres again mismanaged early season excitement to miss meaningful hockey, yet again.

To be fair…

(Cue the “Letterkenny” chorus–hockey’s roots ARE in Canada, right? If you’re unaware, try Hulu. Or, don’t, and just keep reading.)

Ahem! To be fair…

This is the same Buffalo virus that comes around once a decade.

And there’s no treatment.

Well, there is. It just isn’t available in the area.

Kinda like Hydroxychloroquine?

(Is that how you spell it? It’s been written several ways via social media. And who dare question anyone on social media?)

The cure was supposed to be tanking, which has mixed reviews, much like the aforementioned wish-drug.

Botterill ain’t going anywhere for awhile. Just like the contagion that seems to have plagued two Buffalo sports teams.

The Bills somehow tripped over the antidote after years of being considered an NFL bug. After Mike Mularkey, they needed (then) 80 year-old Marv Levy to fix the issues, before bringing in Dick Jauron. After his second stint as a head coach went badly, nobody else wanted the job. Bill Cowher. Mike Shanahan. Jon Gruden. They settled for castoffs like Chan Gailey. Nobody wanted to come here, including Russ Grimm–who ultimately NEVER got a head coaching offer–and Sean Payton, who chose a New Orleans franchise at risk of relocation, post-Katrina.

Eventually, they found (presumably) the right guy in Sean McDermott, who brought along his guy, Brandon Beane.

Like those Bills teams with the crappy uniforms, the Sabres have meandered their way into Sports Siberia.

Actually, they’ve been on that trail of tears since Pegula Day.

On an otherwise cold, windy February afternoon in 2011, Tom Golisano announced the Sabres sale to the Pegulas, and fans hallucinated Cup parades in both Buffalo AND Rochester.

Yes, that’s parades. Plural. And it was due to Terry Pegula effectively saying “watch this, Tom.”

Oh, he’s still watching. Some of you still are, too. Miraculously.

Since then, no parades. No ‘ships, as in champion-ships, but a couple tankers, and some capsizes despite years of fantastic draft position.

Yes, the issue is the GM. But it’s been the GM. And talent development. And the organization as a whole.

Which then takes us to–

Right. It’s not funny anymore, as if it ever were.

Ralph Wilson was the main reason the Buffalo Bills were awful most of their history. Yes, fans should be eternally grateful he put his AFL team in WNY, and not Louisville or Miami. That will never be forgotten, much like the Pegulas saving the franchise from a tabernacle relocation.

But there’s more to parenthood than birth or adoption.

And ownership won’t change, and it appears, hasn’t changed it’s mind about public perception, either. Hear Kim Pegula’s latest one-liner?

“I realize, maybe it’s not popular with the fans, but we have to do the things that we feel are right,” Mrs. P told the AP. She should have stopped there. But, oh no.

“We have a little bit more information than maybe a fan does, some inner workings that we see some positives in.”

One Seymour Knox Plaza has become a Dick’s Last Resort.

Fine.

But your next hire?

How about a REAL public relations person?

Not a yes-person, which is what most sports-related media relations wannbes aspire to be–its woven into their brown-nosed genetics.

But a bigger person. Someone who can teach you how to be the bigger person.

See, billionaires live in awe, too. And they’ll only listen to someone who may have something they can’t just buy, or have a better grasp on life than they do. That’s why so many of the rich and famous spend more time with Tony Robbins than Robin Leach.

They’ve spent enough money on bad hockey. What’s a few more million bucks on a successful media relations director?

Not a sycophant. But a leader. A real advisor.

Because right now, for as much money as the Pegulas say they have (or may be losing) with the fans, they’re emotionally bankrupt.