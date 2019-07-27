Column: The Reunion

So I went to my 50th High School reunion a couple of weeks ago.

To be honest, I really did not want to go, but Wife Patti kept pushing me as soon as the invites came over last year in preparation for the EVENT.

I was only at Eastridge (in East Irondequoit) for two years, having finally broken the Catholic education trudge at Bishop Kearney. I knew some of the kids, but with a class of 300++, I was still a bit of an outsider.

Luckily, I fell in with the right group and the two years passed quickly, especially since I really, really hated school. I liked algebra and chemistry so much I took them twice. I was the kind of student who knew summer school was in my future. How I ever made it through college amazes me even today.

Anyway, back to the reunion thing. Of course, one must evaluate any and all progress made over the past 50 years. Hmm, still have my own teeth, most of my hair, did manage to find a life-mate that tolerated my few many quirks and, I have managed to stay out of prison.

Of course, if you look at the face and body, it has somewhat changed. Time has taken a toll.

I know, to prepare for the EVENT, I will take better care of myself, lose weight, shop for new clothes. After all, I have months and months to turn over a new leaf and lease on life. Yup, I’ll start tomorrow, but no need to rush this thing. I can wait until…at least two months before the EVENT is the dropdead start to losing weight.

Funny how time passes so quickly as you edge nearer and nearer age 70. Before I knew it the