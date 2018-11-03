Column: The Right Way

Maybe this Red Sox World Series win is a good thing for the New York Yankees and their fans.

Seriously.

Sure, you hate the idea; you of pinstriped pride and pets named Jeter.

Try writing this column.

For Red Sox fans, congratulations. And, that is, of course, reserved for those who endured this thing called a “curse,” which lasted nine decades and predated television.

See, unless you lived through Bill Buckner at the very least, you have as much invested in this team as a local Patriots fan.

There’s no New York State connection to the Red Sox. So, your baptism into this marketing scam called “Red Sox Nation” means you’ve witnessed at least one of the following benchmarks:

Babe, Pesky, Lomborg, Bucky or Buckner. Anything after that, if you grew-up outside New England, you’re merely a poseur.

Yes, even real Red Sox fans loathe you the way republicans hate illegals.

(#Joking.)

Four titles since 2004. Took generations of heartache to get one, and now the Sox have twice the rings their arch rivals have this century.

Which brings the attention back to the Yankees. For once, you can argue that their fans actually had a better grasp on managing a 100-win ballclub than their actual management.

See, Joe Torre said it best. “This game has a heartbeat.”

The Red Sox had heart, and their rookie manager, Alex Cora, used it to their advantage.

The Yankees? This could have easily been their most-hated 100-win team ever. Aaron “Bubbles” Boone played the puppet for GM Brian Cashman, making fans who wished for Joe Girardi’s ouster (not this writer, who defended the former skipper) hoping to put the genie back into the lamp.

Yup. Keep waiting for that change. Just like waiting for that two-out, three-run bomb every inning.

The Red Sox put the bat on the ball. Two outs. Two strikes. They had an approach. They had guts. They had comebacks. They had journeymen. They had resurrection projects. They had a leader who played, coached and helped run a front office. They had pitchers ready to throw on three-days rest, or in one case, no rest.

The Yankees? The Dodgers? The Astros? Oh, they had analytics. They had lumbering sluggers. They had pitchers who would rather give the ball to their manager than have the balls to finish the game, or at least the inning.

Analytics and home runs are important. But they’re tools, not toolboxes and Band-Aids.

Maybe the game will finally shift back from “The Shift.” Maybe GMs will start hunting for more affordable contact hitters and guys with guts. Perhaps they’ll hire managers who have paid their dues instead of yes-men fresh from the TV studio.

Baseball is the one sport where a tired mantra of winning “the right way” is repeated by purists who hate bat flips but love long, hot, summer double headers.

No.

Winning the “right way” is doing what the Red Sox did last week, even rewarding their Game Three losing pitcher, Nathan Eovaldi, with a standing ovation at the team breakfast mere hours after an 18-inning would-be classic.

Yes. Would be. It would be a classic if the Dodgers followed it up with a Game Four win.

It would be, if it weren’t for the Red Sox.

That’s winning the RIGHT way. 119 times to be exact.

Take notes, Cash.