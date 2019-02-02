Column: Things have changed… just a bit

Okay, I’m going to go a bit nostalgic on you. This is in response to our recent cold wave that gave some of these modern parents the jitters.

Undoubtedly, students and lots of parents were glued to their TVs in anticipation of school closings. The warning of the Arctic Polar Vortex brought words such as “blistering”, “brutal”, and “subzero”, to the forefront.

The announcement came early. “Rochester City schools would be closed on Monday!” Surely others would fall like dominoes. That little bar across the bottom of the TV screen announcing various closures due to cold temperatures never seemed to change much. Some outlaying school districts closed, East Rochester closed…but…

Well, that’s a fine howdoyoudo -Wayne County schools remained open. Surely the school superintendents plotted to freeze our country bumpkins to death!

There were actually quite a number of parents upset with the school district’s decision to remain open. That meant the chillen chillen had to actually walk to the bus stop, or hoof the otherwise short distance to school. Oh, the inhumanity of it all!

Hmm, much like the mailman of old days, I walked the mile to school in rain, snow, sleet, freezing cold, etc. I never got a day off due to cold weather. I do recall snow days (few and far between) where roads were closed and there were actual reasons to close a school. Back then, there were fewer buses, a lot more walkers and much further distances to school. Ahh, the good old days.

Parents have become overcome with fear – fear that their little bundle of joy cannot walk, survive the outdoors. In places like Watertown, Alaska, Minnesota, etc., the kids are used to these conditions and only the most severe weather calls for closures. We in Wayne County did not rise to that level on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, too many kids (and parents) today prefer inside to outside, clean and orderly to dirty, pre-arranged activities to pick-up games, sand lot baseball and football. No sweat, no problem for kids and parents.