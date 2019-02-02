Columns
Column: Things have changed… just a bit
Okay, I’m going to go a bit nostalgic on you. This is in response to our recent cold wave that gave some of these modern parents the jitters.
Undoubtedly, students and lots of parents were glued to their TVs in anticipation of school closings. The warning of the Arctic Polar Vortex brought words such as “blistering”, “brutal”, and “subzero”, to the forefront.
The announcement came early. “Rochester City schools would be closed on Monday!” Surely others would fall like dominoes. That little bar across the bottom of the TV screen announcing various closures due to cold temperatures never seemed to change much. Some outlaying school districts closed, East Rochester closed…but…
Well, that’s a fine howdoyoudo -Wayne County schools remained open. Surely the school superintendents plotted to freeze our country bumpkins to death!
There were actually quite a number of parents upset with the school district’s decision to remain open. That meant the chillen chillen had to actually walk to the bus stop, or hoof the otherwise short distance to school. Oh, the inhumanity of it all!
Hmm, much like the mailman of old days, I walked the mile to school in rain, snow, sleet, freezing cold, etc. I never got a day off due to cold weather. I do recall snow days (few and far between) where roads were closed and there were actual reasons to close a school. Back then, there were fewer buses, a lot more walkers and much further distances to school. Ahh, the good old days.
Parents have become overcome with fear – fear that their little bundle of joy cannot walk, survive the outdoors. In places like Watertown, Alaska, Minnesota, etc., the kids are used to these conditions and only the most severe weather calls for closures. We in Wayne County did not rise to that level on Wednesday.
Unfortunately, too many kids (and parents) today prefer inside to outside, clean and orderly to dirty, pre-arranged activities to pick-up games, sand lot baseball and football. No sweat, no problem for kids and parents.
By Thursday, the cold and blizzard conditions closed Wayne County schools. Yes, it was cold, but, by school time, the sun was shinning. By then, some schools had even announced plans to close on Friday.(?) Moving on….
I hope you read the front page story on measles and vaccinations. I find it difficult to believe, or perhaps not, that some parents will allow their children to go without PROVEN science effectiveness of vaccinations. Rumors and internet voo doo celebrities and soothsayers easily sway the very stupid into believing all kinds of crap. Unvaccinated children put the community at risk, bottom line!
Moving on….
One more time! I am going under the knife again. I think (I lost track) this is my 36th surgery. Right toe bone fusion. I will be hobbling around for about 6 weeks with the “boot” No need to buy one, I have a closet full of medical paraphernalia.
Wife Patti is planning a party with a game called “Count the Scars”, “Guess How Much Titanium”, “Hide the Pain Meds” and “TV Remote…What TV Remote?”
The woman is sick, sick, sick!
Moving on….
One sure sign of bad weather – and don’t blame us! Police news and arrests, along with sporting news is considerably down for the week.
Moving on….
I am going to be on WXXI NPR stations here in Rochester on Wednesday (2/6) at 1 p.m. o hold a discussion on the governor’s proposal to ban the release of mug shots. The show is hosted by Evan Dawson and broadcasts: WEEKDAYS NOON-2:00 P.M. ON WXXI-AM 1370, FM 107.5, AND WRUR 88.5 FM IN ROCHESTER, WEOS 89.5 FM IN GENEVA.
Should be very interesting.
Latest News
Curling on the Canal sweeps back into Palmyra
The ancient Scots’ game of curling sweeps back into the Port of Palmyra Marina at Division Street on the historic...
Kelley School hosts Student vs. Staff challenge
During the fun and action-packed annual Student vs. Staff Obstacle Course Challenge January 25th at Kelley School, the staff team...
This Week in High School Sports
Boys Varsity Basketball Tuesday, January 29 Wayne 81, Geneva 64 W: Logan Blankenberg 29 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists; Nick...
Recent Obituaries
Bates Sr., Gerald M.
CLYDE: Gerald M. Bates Sr. 83, of Sibley St. died Friday ( January 18, 2019 ). Jerry was born in...
Vine, Jody Lee William
TEXAS: Passed away suddenly on January 1, 2019 at the age of 37. Survived by his father Hiram (Wendy) Vine,...
Bergen, Richard F.
ONTARIO: Richard passed away on January 31, 2019 at age 83. Please visit the tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to light...