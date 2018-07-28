Column: Times Word Association

The NFL is returning, but there are still plenty of other subjects to tackle.

But columns can get boring week after week. So, do you mind if The Times decides to make things interesting?

You’ve heard of The Times crossword puzzles and word searches. Now, The Times sports section proudly brings you “Word Association.”

Headlines will be followed by a the first word that comes to mind after reading it, and an explanation will follow.

This could be fun. In fact, if you’re interested in playing along and having YOURS published (perhaps as soon as next weekend), feel free to take these same headlines and send them to danborrello@ yahoo.com. Seriously. Why not do some work once in awhile instead of having everything spoon-fed to you by arguably the greatest sports columnist between Geneva and Palmyra?

Ready?

* “Buffalo Bills begin training camp at St. John Fisher College.”

Word associated: IRRELEVANT.

Look, in a league that takes more barbs than any other sport (anthem “protests,” domestic violence, glorified socialism, CTE), when the story of Shady McCoy’s estranged girlfriend getting horrifically beaten-up doesn’t make national news, you know the Bills aren’t registering in NFL conversation.

Oh, and let’s not start camp without the next Chosen One to finally replace Jim Kelly facing more statistical hate. Sorry, but numbers and facts don’t care about your feelings (See: Hate or Fate story.) Wanna be relevant again? Show us.

Next headline: * “Conor McGregor pleads guilty only to disorderly conduct violation.”

Word: ENABLED.

McGregor faced a dozen charges, including two for felony criminal mischief which carried a maximum of seven years in prison after he was caught on video throwing a metal dolly through the window of a bus carrying UFC athletes and employees, where two fighters were injured and subsequently pulled from a pay-per-view.

As OJ Simpson proved, justice may be blind, but she can also be bought.

The UFC’s ratings are falling, so they need his help. So, whatever the price was, they’d make sure it was made.

Like LeBron, as Conor goes, so go mixed martial arts.

Onto the next, which The Times has packaged as a three-for-one: * “Belichick text Garoppolo after every Niners win in 2017.”

* “Brady influenced Josh McDaniel’s return as OC.”

* “Belichick in midseason form; won’t answer questions on Super Bowl.”

Word: AND?

Until an AFC team can finally unseat them, as long as Brady and Belichick are together, who the (heck) are you betting on to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LIII?

Foxboro(ugh)’s family is 12-1 without Gronk in his last 13 absences, and went to another Super Bowl without Julian Edelman, who will miss his first four games thanks to PEDs, despite his discipleship in the TB12 Method.

Hmmm… You really betting on the Steelers (also dysfunctional), the Chargers (unproven coaching staff and an aged passer), the Texans (can DeShaun Watson rebound?), or the Chiefs (unproven starting QB)?

At the end of the day, winning may not be everything, but it is the ultimate thing.

Next headline…

* “Larry Nassar assaulted