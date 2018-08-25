Column: Trump is dead right on this one

Regular readers know I am no fan of the President, but his stand on China is right on. For years, past administrations have turned a blind eye, or been afraid to address China’s intellectual theft and obvious trade malpractice.

China has emerged from a communist to a quasi-communist country over the decades, to a quasi-communistsocialist/ quasi-capitalist economy. It is kind of – whatever fits and works on the world stage, as long as the communist party stays in power.

Imagine trying to control the largest population on earth in a country exposed to some western technology and teachings, while holding the reigns of tradition and installing some fear. On top of that, younger Chinese have travelled the world, attended outside universities and brought back new ideas. Yes, they have their versions of computer and cell phone internet freedom platforms, but all within reason and tight restrictions. The walls have cracks, but are probably far from tumbling down.

To keep the population at least intrigued, progress in the economy and way of life must be shown. China must be emerging as a world leader, in trade, technology, military and overall economy.

Large buildings must be built. Super trains must travel at super speeds, cities must be show-boated, along with athletics on the world stage.

Of course short-cuts may be taken. Some cities are choking on the highest pollution ever recorded. The sick are getting sicker. Technology may be re-packaged and branded as “Chinese.” Those high rise buildings and highways leading to nowhere are actually empty ploys of an economy in real trouble. The yen to be top dog is really weakening the economy overall.