Column: Trump is dead right on this one
Regular readers know I am no fan of the President, but his stand on China is right on. For years, past administrations have turned a blind eye, or been afraid to address China’s intellectual theft and obvious trade malpractice.
China has emerged from a communist to a quasi-communist country over the decades, to a quasi-communistsocialist/ quasi-capitalist economy. It is kind of – whatever fits and works on the world stage, as long as the communist party stays in power.
Imagine trying to control the largest population on earth in a country exposed to some western technology and teachings, while holding the reigns of tradition and installing some fear. On top of that, younger Chinese have travelled the world, attended outside universities and brought back new ideas. Yes, they have their versions of computer and cell phone internet freedom platforms, but all within reason and tight restrictions. The walls have cracks, but are probably far from tumbling down.
To keep the population at least intrigued, progress in the economy and way of life must be shown. China must be emerging as a world leader, in trade, technology, military and overall economy.
Large buildings must be built. Super trains must travel at super speeds, cities must be show-boated, along with athletics on the world stage.
Of course short-cuts may be taken. Some cities are choking on the highest pollution ever recorded. The sick are getting sicker. Technology may be re-packaged and branded as “Chinese.” Those high rise buildings and highways leading to nowhere are actually empty ploys of an economy in real trouble. The yen to be top dog is really weakening the economy overall.
Trump knew this going in to the trade wars and tariffs. Sure American farmers would suffer and we really, really do not like to suffer, especially in our pocketbooks.
Could Trump’s administration get the soybean, hog farmers, steel users to hold off long enough to make the Chinese blink?
Tit for tat, the tariffs would and will trade barbs and the media will take notice, but what if anything will happen? The Chinese economy grew at an expected 6.7 percent in the second quarter, its slowest pace since 2016. It is a perfect time to throw kindling on the fire of the world’s second largest economy. If China doesn’t blink in the coming months, its situation will only become worse. The meltdown has already begun, with Trump watching on the sidelines.
China will be forced to pull in the reigns of tech theft and misguided trade practices, or face some mighty fierce financial times. The leaders fear this will create the more educated, younger population to question the practices of the past and present.
The Chinese government and financial institutions are attempting to prop up the previously booming stock markets. This will be a major problem for President Xi Jinping and China’s top leaders as the bubble begins to burst.
Bottom line – China is repeating the very stupid mistakes this country made in 1929. This will allow Trump and the U.S. to dictate the terms more favorable to our liking and economy. The Midwest and steel users must hang on. Don’t get me wrong, Trump has bit off way more than he can chew by alienating Canada, Mexico and Europe with trade tariffs, all at the same time. Pick your battles wisely. They too have China problems and together this may will have an impact on the world economy.
Oh, and I still dislike Trump overall.