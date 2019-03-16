Column: We are not talking about a bathtub here

Well, the answer should be simple. If there is too much water in the bathtub, just let some out to prevent the possibility of an overflow. Seems simple enough to me.

So, why can’t the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, a panel established within the International Joint Commission, just let more water OUT!

That was the comment of one reader this past week. Although the Commission announced last Friday that the lake’s level dropped 1.6 inches last week, the lake is still at a high level for this time of year. Lake Ontario was at 245.93 feet, more than a foot higher than its March 7 average.

In response to rising waters, the board has increased outflows at the Moses-Saunders Dam near Massena. According to the latest update, outflows stand at 307,000 cubic feet per second, the fifth-highest level since 1960.

The Commission responded: “The Niagara River, which connects Lake Erie to Lake Ontario, is a major contributor to the amount of water that drains into Lake Ontario,” the board wrote. “Under extreme conditions, precipitation on the lake and within its local drainage basin can also be a major contributor of water into Lake Ontario.

“These uncontrolled, natural water supply conditions are the primary factor that determines Lake Ontario water levels. As a result, regulation of outflows cannot control the water levels of Lake Ontario, only influence them, and conditions throughout the St. Lawrence River must also be considered.”

On the New York State side of things State Senator Pam Helming and Assemblyman Brian Manktelow expressed concern about rising water levels. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Rep. John Katko urged the International Joint Commission to take action to prevent flooding.

All the New York State politicians want to maximize outflows. But wait! The folks down stream would probably prefer not to be flooded out.

So, let’s track the problem back upstream. It is all those folks in the upper Great Lakes. Oh, wait a minute, they are facing the same flooding problems too. What? Weather patterns are drastically changing? You mean all those scientists that have been yelling for years about climate change were possibly right? You mean President Trump was possibly wrong about climate change? I thought climate change was something our grandkids would have to start thinking about?

Has anybody been watching the weather lately?

Bottom line, the politicians are just ‘faces’ not willing to state the facts and face the anger of local waterfront property owners.

We are not talking about a bathtub here. It is not as simple as pulling the plug and watching the water swirl down the drain and forget about it. Instead of simply flowing away, the water from Lake Ontario has to flow forward and effects the people, lives and property downstream. Sure, it eventually empties into the ocean, but before making that long journey, it is going to sweep away a lot of memories.

By the way, sea levels are also rising at dramatic rates. The next time the current government relaxes, or lifts restrictions on pollution, carbon dioxide emissions, coal production, (Oh, the new Trump 2020 budget just suggested a 31% cut in the EPA–Environmental Protection Agency–budget) just remember the folks along Sodus Point, Lake Superior shores, the St. Lawrence River, the Mississippi River, the Louisiana shoreline, the City of Miami.

You can continue blaming the International Joint Commission and scream “Just let more water OUT!”, but the truth is… Never mind, “You don’t want the truth.”