Column: We are only human

We have entered the season of hate, and it has arrived with a number of factors. It would be easy to blame President Trump, after all he is the chief spokesman of the alt-right monologue, but there are just as many on the altleft.

The President is just the result of a build-up of decades of division, festered by nationalism, immigration, climate change, social media, media, economics and just plain bigotry.

Actually a definition has to be applied. Just what is alt? How far right, or left is someone’s beliefs to be considered just plain wacko?

Activist groups, that make up the alternative right, or left, are examples of political extremism and take their beliefs to the point of violence with no room for mediation or compromise.

I have discovered that many people may associate with beliefs of the far right, or left, but in actuality hold the line of civility when push comes to shove.

Recently, on Facebook, someone posted that they would gladly run to the border, armed and ready to defend the Country from the most recent news of thousands of immigrants heading to the U.S. asking for asylum. I posted back the question… “Ready to kill thousands of unarmed men, women and children?”

I sincerely doubt the person posting would really take up arms against unarmed civilians looking for a better life and doubt they ever even thought about taking a human life. The problem is rhetoric such as this is exactly what the “right” wants posted and re-posted before an upcoming mid-term election.

Similar postings that insinuate that Democrats are behind the march towards the border, or that it is somehow funded by the left are just as crazy and feed into the Trump agenda, especially for border state elections. People believe, or want to believe this crap, because we are human and humans are, well, gullible.

Don’t get me wrong, the left is just as manipulating when it comes to usingmedia and social media for twisting and turning. The media portrayal of the “march” from South America goes way overboard. The idea that those on the left feel it is justified to disrupt, harass Republicans in public, at their homes, or while at restaurants is just plain disgusting.