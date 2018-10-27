Columns
Column: We are only human
We have entered the season of hate, and it has arrived with a number of factors. It would be easy to blame President Trump, after all he is the chief spokesman of the alt-right monologue, but there are just as many on the altleft.
The President is just the result of a build-up of decades of division, festered by nationalism, immigration, climate change, social media, media, economics and just plain bigotry.
Actually a definition has to be applied. Just what is alt? How far right, or left is someone’s beliefs to be considered just plain wacko?
Activist groups, that make up the alternative right, or left, are examples of political extremism and take their beliefs to the point of violence with no room for mediation or compromise.
I have discovered that many people may associate with beliefs of the far right, or left, but in actuality hold the line of civility when push comes to shove.
Recently, on Facebook, someone posted that they would gladly run to the border, armed and ready to defend the Country from the most recent news of thousands of immigrants heading to the U.S. asking for asylum. I posted back the question… “Ready to kill thousands of unarmed men, women and children?”
I sincerely doubt the person posting would really take up arms against unarmed civilians looking for a better life and doubt they ever even thought about taking a human life. The problem is rhetoric such as this is exactly what the “right” wants posted and re-posted before an upcoming mid-term election.
Similar postings that insinuate that Democrats are behind the march towards the border, or that it is somehow funded by the left are just as crazy and feed into the Trump agenda, especially for border state elections. People believe, or want to believe this crap, because we are human and humans are, well, gullible.
Don’t get me wrong, the left is just as manipulating when it comes to usingmedia and social media for twisting and turning. The media portrayal of the “march” from South America goes way overboard. The idea that those on the left feel it is justified to disrupt, harass Republicans in public, at their homes, or while at restaurants is just plain disgusting.
Promoting any kind of violence, whether it be a President smiling and promoting a Republican who bodyslammed a reporter, someone sending mail bombs to Democrat supporters, a gun man shooting Republican ball players, is all in line with the wind-up in political talk rhetoric.
The Trump folks have just fine tuned the rhetoric into an exact science.
Last week Trump announced a proposal for a 10% across the board tax cut for the middle class that would be presented to the Congress next week. The crowds went wild. Unfortunately, Congress is out of session for the next several weeks, and even the Republicans knew nothing of the proposal.
Also, any 10% across the board tax cut would ruin the economy and throw the deficit into pure hell, but it sounds good to the uneducated masses yearning to be lead astray.
President Trump’s comments about that immigrant caravan during a rally in Houston were seized upon by factcheckers, including some at the Toronto Star newspaper.
They have tracked over 2,900 claims the President has made since he took office almost two years ago that cannot be borne out by facts. That is more than four false claims a day on average.
Daniel Dale of the Toronto Star newspaper stated on the PBS Newshour on Tuesday that in 2017, President Trump averaged 2.9 false claims per day. As of now, it’s 4.5 false claims per day. So, it’s more than five per day in 2018. And it’s escalated even further as we have gotten closer to the midterms.
In every successive month, June, July, August, and September, set a new record for the president’s false claims. So over time, he’s getting more dishonest.
Bottom line, President Trump’s followers don’t care. As long as his comments back up their feelings that he taps into, they follow. Why? Because we are human, we want to believe our deepest, sometimes darkest thoughts, without really examining what is real.
Politics has turned and divided us like nothing before. It was so much simpler when there was black and white and no gray, a time when we could reach across the fence and reach an agreement.
Alas, we are only human in a world made less human by technology and tribes willing to follow like sheep.