Column: What are we becoming?

We were excited by a space launch. When a disaster hit, we were glued to the TV news in horror. When there was a death, a celebrity, a neighbor, we took it to heart. We somewhat trusted our politicians, and our Walter Cronkites. There were rumors, but they were just that, some you scoffed at, some you questioned, some you may have quasibelieved.

Kids were out from morning to night with only casual suspicions from parents, usually both parents. Divorce, elections, holidays, were something unusual, something special.

There were sides to everything, America vs. Russia, elections vs. violent overthrows of government, republican vs. democrat.

Reality shows did not exist; I guess they really still don’t. You could not show women’s underwear in a commercial. That one I could never figure out.

There was baseball, then football, some golf and not much else pulling in TV sports fans.

Monster movies, sexual encounters, illusions and innuendos in story plots left much to the imagination. I guess we had to be more mind-creative back then.

Now, we want instant gratification. We want it all, we want it now. If we do not get what we want, there will be somebody in the sidelines willing to give us an alternate solution/theory you can actually believe. Moon landings were faked? In the latest poll (?) of Republicans, 43% say Trump should be able to shut down media outlets that exhibit bad behavior. The results, first reported by The Daily Beast, also indicate that about half of GOP participants view the media as “the enemy of the people.” Hmm, what is bad behavior?

A guy by the name of Alex Jones has millions, yes millions of quasi-followers. He is the man who, through his slick, professional radio and social mediaInfowars.com shows, has been the center of many controversies, including his promotion of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting conspiracy theories, (It never happened, according to Jones in early statements) and has accused the US government of being involved in the Oklahoma City bombing, the September 11 attacks and the filming of fake Moon landings to hide NASA’s secret technology. New York magazine described Jones as “America’s leading conspiracy theorist” This guy has just about devoted his life to conspiracy theories and fake news. Who loves him the most? The alt-right, far-right and die-hard Trump supporters.