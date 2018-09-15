Column: What would Ronnie do?

HIM/HER: “Hello Mr. Holdraker, this is _____ and I have something that will knock your socks off and add to the already questionable acts and sanity of the President. I know you are no champion of President Trump and have criticized many of his antics, tweets and decisions.

ME: “Ahh, yeah, I know who you are and I know you are definitely an insider to the White House inner circle. Yeah, I know you probably have a lot of dirt on the day-to-day West Wing weirdness. How can I help you?

HIM/HER: “I would like to describe what goes on behind closed doors. There are several of US who are out to really protect this country. We hide documents and take them off his desk before he can even sign them. We kind of secretly dictate, or distract the President. It is kind of a slight-of-hand thing to keep the insanity from boiling over. We do the best we can to save this country, the presidency. Many members of his administration are working to “thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.” What do you think?”

ME: “I think that is great. It is about time some true Republicans, Senior Officials and Cabinet Members grew some balls.”

HIM/HER: “I imagine, in the piece, titled, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” we could state that we want the administration to succeed, but we have had to work against Trump’s “misguided impulses” and parts of his agenda.

“To be clear, ours is not the popular ‘resistance’ of the left. We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous. But we believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic.

ME: “Hmm, sounds good so far. I really appreciate you, or you guys, putting your heads on the Trump chopping block to get the truth out.”

HIM/HER: “Whoa there, Hop Along! I/We are only doing this on condition I/We remain anonymous.”

ME: “Let me get this straight. You want theTimes to print your entire essay on the goings on of the President, all the whacky doodle stuff, but you want the Times to print this essay anonymously?