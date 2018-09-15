Columns
Column: What would Ronnie do?
HIM/HER: “Hello Mr. Holdraker, this is _____ and I have something that will knock your socks off and add to the already questionable acts and sanity of the President. I know you are no champion of President Trump and have criticized many of his antics, tweets and decisions.
ME: “Ahh, yeah, I know who you are and I know you are definitely an insider to the White House inner circle. Yeah, I know you probably have a lot of dirt on the day-to-day West Wing weirdness. How can I help you?
HIM/HER: “I would like to describe what goes on behind closed doors. There are several of US who are out to really protect this country. We hide documents and take them off his desk before he can even sign them. We kind of secretly dictate, or distract the President. It is kind of a slight-of-hand thing to keep the insanity from boiling over. We do the best we can to save this country, the presidency. Many members of his administration are working to “thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.” What do you think?”
ME: “I think that is great. It is about time some true Republicans, Senior Officials and Cabinet Members grew some balls.”
HIM/HER: “I imagine, in the piece, titled, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” we could state that we want the administration to succeed, but we have had to work against Trump’s “misguided impulses” and parts of his agenda.
“To be clear, ours is not the popular ‘resistance’ of the left. We want the administration to succeed and think that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous. But we believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic.
ME: “Hmm, sounds good so far. I really appreciate you, or you guys, putting your heads on the Trump chopping block to get the truth out.”
HIM/HER: “Whoa there, Hop Along! I/We are only doing this on condition I/We remain anonymous.”
ME: “Let me get this straight. You want theTimes to print your entire essay on the goings on of the President, all the whacky doodle stuff, but you want the Times to print this essay anonymously?
What do you think the Times is, a cheesy tabloid? We have a rich tradition of NOT publishing anonymous tirades, regardless of who, what, why and whatever. To do so would cheapen journalism and everything We/I stand for.
I know what you say may be true, but without journalistic integrity and the ability to attribute dates, time and accuracy, the Times simply cannot print your essay. You must attribute your words, you must identify the author. Yes, I know who you are and that your job may be jeopardized by your name being disclosed.”
HIM/HER: “Trump’s “amorality”, his impulses, “generally anti-trade and anti-democratic moves make this an essay worth the sacrifice of anonymity. The root of the problem is the president’s amorality. Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making. Look, this twotrack presidency, saying when Trump expresses a desire we take a particular action, aides and officials around him work to do another. Basically we praise the administration, but suggests that its successes are not because of the president. We originally speculated about invoking the 25th Amendment to deem Trump unsuited for office and remove him, but we did not want to “precipitate a constitutional crisis. It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room. We fully recognize what is happening. And we are trying to do what’s right even when Donald Trump won’t.
ME: “So you want to usurp the office of the presidency, a president the voters elected, right, or wrong of how it has turned out?
HIM/HER: “Yup” ME: “Nope! The voters elected this guy. I don’t like him, or the things he has done. His trade policies are mostly a disaster. His tax cuts will, in the end, be proven to be a disaster for the economy. His poo-pooing of the climate change reality in favor of deregulation will probably kill. I hate he has devalued the office of the President with daily, embarrassing Tweets. I hate that he has lowered the image of the U.S. globally. I hate he has broken treaties and allied himself with demi-gods and killers such as Putin and Kim Jong Un. However, I still believe, in the long run, the American voter will come to their senses and put a cap on the Madness of King Trump.
Meanwhile, I/We will not lower ourselves to publish your essay. I do not believe We/I should sacrifice our morality, our standards, in face of tough times, or because of them.