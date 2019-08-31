Columns
Column: Why Governor Andrew Cuomo is an idiot
Oh, let me count the ways…
Anybody reading this column on a regular basis knows there are two top politicians I consider pure idiots. One is Republican President Donald Trump and the other is New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo. Yes, there are many more idiots, but these two top the pile. This column however, is completely (almost) devoted to Cuomo.
Last week’s front page story on the parole denial of convicted Palmyra double murderer Chad Campbell is a prime example of why Cuomo is my top state idiot.
I asked the State Public Information Office for an updated photo of Chad Campbell as per the prison’s system for getting prisoner photos. This is a standard practice and had been for years. Please note, this is a convicted killer who has been imprisoned since 1991.
The Public Information Office notified me that due to the “new” law on mugshot release, they could not fill my request. They even sent me their new rule as per the new law. Besides verbally, they e-mailed me this.
On Background: Recently passed legislation prohibits the disclosure of photos taken of individuals at booking, also known as mugshots, when there is no specific law enforcement purpose to do so. This law is designed to protect the privacy rights of individuals involved in the justice system while allowing disclosure of mug shots for law enforcement purposes, such as locating a wanted suspect, identifying additional witnesses or victims to a crime, or developing new leads in an ongoing investigation.
I of course notified them in response: But Wait! He is already in prison, convicted of a double murder, not a Mugshot” How does this law apply to Chad Campbell DIN# 96R0119?
There was no response. We had to use the 2014 prison photo of Chad Campbell in the story.
Stupid Cuomo listens to every halfbaked, far left request for a law, suggested to him by downstate political babies. Now that the State Republicans have lost all control of the state senate and assembly, the Democrats have gone hog wild on ultra left leanings and laws.
Last year this idiot put into effect the ‘Mighty Cuomo’ law that prevents this paper and any media from getting mug shots of those arrested. Gov. tried to explain it as a gesture to prevent any unscrupulous newspapers (?) and web sites from blackmailing those arrested, by charging defendants a fee for not listing their photos for the public to see. Yeah, that never happens in REAL newspapers and this newspaper has never left out a story, or mugshot we got our hand on, never will. Yes, we have been offered $$ bribes to leave stuff out, but it simply does not happen.
Sounds like a good idea on the surface, but it really is whiney Cuomo’s way of ensuring a segment of ultra-liberal votes. Yes, the very few media that tried extortion now have had the plug pulled, but at what expense?
The Governor and his cronies also said that the ruling will empty jails of poor people who could not afford bail the chance to avoid unnecessary jail stays, especially in downstate jail facilities.
This, of course is pure bullshit. Wayne County, along with most counties in New York State have pre-trail release systems that allow the counties and local courts to release poor, average and the well-to-do on an equal basis.
The Governor and his downstate cronies used New York City as an example of overcrowded jails and people having long stays awaiting their day in court. In other words, the same downstate politicians with overcrowded jails due to poor administration and procedures are the same ones trying to relieve their problem with ultra-liberal methods.
The public’s right to know and a free press is slowly being eroded by this state and Stupid politicians like Cuomo. Unfortunately, most of the media is not as honest as this paper and the need to point out how really Stupid Cuomo and his Democrat ass-kissers really are.
This January, new rules are going in place, heaped on the already stupid stuff Stupid Cuomo has shoved down our throats. Police agencies will now be hog-tied with additional paperwork and procedures. Also, those poor 1718-19 year-olds are not considered old enough, mature enough to understand that they broke laws.
Not only are bad, really bad people, rich, poor and average being released back on the streets with Stupid Cuomo’s new rules, but police agencies are discovering they are chasing down many, many more defendants who fail to show up for their court appearances. They lose nothing by not showing up since no bail was required.
I have seen “defendants” who have failed to show up for court, arrested and again, only to be released again under Stupid Cuomo’s plan to garner more votes.
By the way, a ‘catch’ in the Stupid Cuomo plan is that local county and municipal police offices can elect to release arrested person’s photos. Almost all have thwarted Stupid Cuomo’s liberal, vote snatching desires.
By the way, even the higher-ups in the State Police, along with most Police Chiefs and County Sheriffs, think Cuomo is an ass. Oh, and that goes for most other state agencies and heads as well.
Bottom line…Instead of making New York safer, Stupid Cuomo has made things worse and it is going to get much worse in the coming months. Under Stupid Cuomo, criminals are getting possibly unintended free walks. Meanwhile the new liberal laws are piling up.
Don’t get me wrong, I do believe some of the new laws passed by the Dominant Democrats make sense and should have been enacted long ago, but common sense and some needed forethought is definitely missing.
By the way, I will keep putting Cuomos “mugshot” in place of any real mugshots in the Law & Order section of this paper that we are unable to obtain under Stupid Coumo’s liberal tirades.
This editorial is being sent to all those in Public Information, the Governor’s contacts, local state representatives and anyone else in Stupid Cuomo’s imaginary world.
I am sure he (Stupid Cuomo) will shove more down our throats, until New York City cronies and voters take notice that his new laws are backfiring…
Please note, to all President Donald Trumpers. I still think this ‘Stupid National Idiot’ is daily compounding his stupidness and will work, as a Republican, to put this guy out to pasture in 2020. I know this will upset many Wayne County Republicans, but wake up and smell the rotten mess this National Idiot has brought upon this nation.
