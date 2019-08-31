Column: Why Governor Andrew Cuomo is an idiot

Oh, let me count the ways…

Anybody reading this column on a regular basis knows there are two top politicians I consider pure idiots. One is Republican President Donald Trump and the other is New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo. Yes, there are many more idiots, but these two top the pile. This column however, is completely (almost) devoted to Cuomo.

Last week’s front page story on the parole denial of convicted Palmyra double murderer Chad Campbell is a prime example of why Cuomo is my top state idiot.

I asked the State Public Information Office for an updated photo of Chad Campbell as per the prison’s system for getting prisoner photos. This is a standard practice and had been for years. Please note, this is a convicted killer who has been imprisoned since 1991.

The Public Information Office notified me that due to the “new” law on mugshot release, they could not fill my request. They even sent me their new rule as per the new law. Besides verbally, they e-mailed me this.

On Background: Recently passed legislation prohibits the disclosure of photos taken of individuals at booking, also known as mugshots, when there is no specific law enforcement purpose to do so. This law is designed to protect the privacy rights of individuals involved in the justice system while allowing disclosure of mug shots for law enforcement purposes, such as locating a wanted suspect, identifying additional witnesses or victims to a crime, or developing new leads in an ongoing investigation.

I of course notified them in response: But Wait! He is already in prison, convicted of a double murder, not a Mugshot” How does this law apply to Chad Campbell DIN# 96R0119?

There was no response. We had to use the 2014 prison photo of Chad Campbell in the story.

Stupid Cuomo listens to every halfbaked, far left request for a law, suggested to him by downstate political babies. Now that the State Republicans have lost all control of the state senate and assembly, the Democrats have gone hog wild on ultra left leanings and laws.

Last year this idiot put into effect the ‘Mighty Cuomo’ law that prevents this paper and any media from getting mug shots of those arrested. Gov. tried to explain it as a gesture to prevent any unscrupulous newspapers (?) and web sites from blackmailing those arrested, by charging defendants a fee for not listing their photos for the public to see. Yeah, that never happens in REAL newspapers and this newspaper has never left out a story, or mugshot we got our hand on, never will. Yes, we have been offered $$ bribes to leave stuff out, but it simply does not happen.

Sounds like a good idea on the surface, but it really is whiney Cuomo’s way of ensuring a segment of ultra-liberal votes. Yes, the very few media that tried extortion now have had the plug pulled, but at what expense?

The Governor and his cronies also said that the ruling will empty jails of poor people who could not afford bail the chance to avoid unnecessary jail stays, especially in downstate jail facilities.

This, of course is pure bullshit. Wayne County, along with most counties in New York State have pre-trail release systems that allow the counties and local courts to release poor, average and the well-to-do on an equal basis.