Column: Worst Case Scenario

The bad news gets only worse:

Josh Allen won’t need Tommy John surgery.

You may think, ‘That’s good, Dan.’

Nah. Not with this historically inept offense.

Sounds mean, yes. But, how often has the hand of God worked to correct this franchise’s mistakes?

The Bills had their choice: they drafted a wild stallion (Allen) over a tested thoroughbred (Josh Rosen), but were simply smitten by a tease pony.

The Bills Brass were warned. But, in an age where worlds are getting smaller and information is more accessible, a conservative coach and his hand-picked GM decided that not only are stats for losers, but so are analytics–even the ones that aided the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the highly-favored Patriots in the Super Bowl.

The numbers told you everything: guys with Allen’s college stats are barely NFL backups.

But, man, that kid can throw a hole through a brick wall…

(…except, he’s aiming for the tire hanging from the tree…)

This staff believes defenses can still win championships, that character trumps talent, and that faith will fix everything.

Allen, a “man of faith,” is backed by another, Nathan Peterman who, thanks to his coach’s I-know-what’s-best-for-our-football-team mantra driven by ego, somehow won the starting job in a vacuum of preseason games before handing the job over to the heir apparent 30 minutes into the season. This after an infamous 2017 where he nearly sunk the Bills playoff hopes with five first-half interceptions before finishing the job in Jacksonville in the team’s first meaningful January football game since the Clinton years.

And it’s McDermott’s fault Peterman is still a problem.

For one, there were no vets on the roster to steer the ship while Allen learned, or faltered, or both; just a fifth-rounder who has set an NFL record for most embarrassing performances (four) in his first six games. Heck, even Ryan Leaf started his career 2-0. Meanwhile, AJ McCarron, the man who could be starting, albeit poorly, is in Oakland as the Bills wait to cash-in that future fifth-round selection. Derek Anderson, who was available the whole time, is now thrust into action despite the fact he may not even be in football shape just to save the McDermott from the locker room mob.

Poor planning? That’s the least of it. But, there was a way out. Well, until Tuesday.

Josh Allen won’t need Tommy John surgery.

Good, right?

No.

Through six games, Football Outsiders ranks this Bills defense as the second-worst since 1986.

Whose fault is that?

The plan (or process, either way worded loosely) was for Allen to sit and learn like Pat Mahomes in KC.

(And that plan only gets discussed because Mahomes has been amazing so far, but really, they actually believed Peterman could babysit the offense like a Kindergartener watching a 3 year-old.

But, no. Much like EJ Manuel, Allen was forced into action like a premie, and now will have an injury excuse salvage his first semester as an “incomplete,” setting the Bills up for another offseason of Bills-spin, where the team, its paid media, and a few sycophants will tell us how much Allen has learned before not drafting a quarterback in April, setting everyone up for another year of this crap.

So you’re wondering: what’s this gotta do with Tommy John?

Had Allen needed the surgery, McBeane and the Pegulas wouldn’t have the luxury of waiting until 2020 for its 7th overall selection to heal. They’d have to draft another quarterback. Immediately.

And they’d be bad enough to do so.

Between Peterman and Anderson, they will be. But Allen will return. And that’ll be enough reason not to take a quarterback in 2019.

Which means another drought will be upon us because hitching your circled wagons to Allen is like marrying the stripper. Meanwhile the Giants, Dolphins and others get their QB conundrums right a year before the Bills do, again putting them into position of playing catch-up, and still needing to get it right, something the franchise hasn’t done since 1983.

But, hey. How about that defense?