Column: Yes, we can, just bite the bullet
According to a CBS News report: The United States is the only developed country without a national, paid parental leave program. Most industrialized countries offer at least 14 weeks of paid maternity leave.
The only national parental leave policy in the U.S. is the 26-year-old Family and Medical Leave Act, which guarantees workers job security for up to 12 weeks of time off, but there’s no promise of a paycheck.
Six states and Washington, D.C., offer some form of paid family leave, but the majority of American workers are at the mercy of their employers.
Here in the good old U.S.A., companies usually give between 14 to 90 days of mostly unpaid maternity leave. For the majority of US workers there is no right to paid or unpaid leave to care for a new child or recover from childbirth. The Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 (FMLA) requires 12 weeks of unpaid leave annually for mothers of newborn or newly adopted children if they work for a company with 50 or more employees.
Many states have supplemented these federal regulations and provided more extensive maternity leave bene. ts, including expanding paid or . exible sick time, expanding access for workers in smaller companies or with less time on the job, right to pump that expands on federal law, and pregnancy accommodations.
As of 2016, 12 states have enacted no additionallaws or programs to support family leave before orafter birth. Fourteen states, along with the District of Columbia, have addressed eligibility requirements by lowering the . rm-size threshold
from 50 or more employees down to as low as 10 employees. Seven other states, in addition to the District of Columbia, have adopted more generous maternity leave lengths that allow longer absences for the purpose of child rearing. Moreover, some states have enacted legislation enhancing the bene. ts of leave programs.
California, New Jersey, and Rhode Island for instance, operate programs that require private-sector employers to pay their employees who utilize maternity leave at partial replacement rates.
New York passed paid family leave legislation, which includes maternity leave, in 2016 — starting off at 8 weeks and 50% of pay in 2018, and reaching 12 weeks and 67% of pay in 2021.
Washington state passed a paid family leave bill in 2007, but it lacked a funding mechanism and has not yet gone into effect. Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia designate childbirth as a temporary disability thus guaranteeing mothers paid maternity leave through Disability Insurance (TDI) provisions.
Sweden has one of the most generous parental leave systems in the world. Parents are given 480 days of leave per child, and 420 of these days are paid at a rate of 80% of your salary. This is not paid by the employer, rather by the Swedish Social Insurance Administration.
In Australia, Parental Leave is paid for a maximum period of 18 weeks at the national minimum wage, which is about $719 a week before tax. This amounts to about $12,948 over the 18 weeks. The amount that will be taken out in tax depends on your individual circumstances and the partner can take any unused portion of the 18 weeks of leave.
So, why are we so stingy?
It actually goes back to a time when women were not as much of a factor in the workplace. Mom stayed at home, wore an apron all day, cooked and cleaned and received an allowance for something not really considered a . nancial contribution to the overall family. Somehow the male/politician got that thought ingrained in their heads and logic, making parental paid leave unnecessary.
Imagine, women actually wanted a voice, wanted to vote, wear pants!
The world changed around us (U.S.) but we stubbornly refused to adapt to the majority of western nations. We even fought to give up slavery.
How can any thinking society exist without planned parental leave policies? The problem is simple. We have a aging population, including older male politicians, beyond child bearing years, that no longer wish to subsidize the up and coming. The idea of higher taxes squash logic.
Now imagine the majority of companies explaining to shareholders (older, of course) and buyers looking for cheap prices, that the cost of product must be increased to pay for employee health care and parental bene. ts.
Bottom line folks, we must bite the bullet. Paid Parental Leave must become a reality on a national level for this society, for this economy to survive in the long run. Of course, this must include some type of childcare plan after the parent returns to work.
