According to a CBS News report: The United States is the only developed country without a national, paid parental leave program. Most industrialized countries offer at least 14 weeks of paid maternity leave.

The only national parental leave policy in the U.S. is the 26-year-old Family and Medical Leave Act, which guarantees workers job security for up to 12 weeks of time off, but there’s no promise of a paycheck.

Six states and Washington, D.C., offer some form of paid family leave, but the majority of American workers are at the mercy of their employers.

Here in the good old U.S.A., companies usually give between 14 to 90 days of mostly unpaid maternity leave. For the majority of US workers there is no right to paid or unpaid leave to care for a new child or recover from childbirth. The Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 (FMLA) requires 12 weeks of unpaid leave annually for mothers of newborn or newly adopted children if they work for a company with 50 or more employees.

Many states have supplemented these federal regulations and provided more extensive maternity leave bene. ts, including expanding paid or . exible sick time, expanding access for workers in smaller companies or with less time on the job, right to pump that expands on federal law, and pregnancy accommodations.

As of 2016, 12 states have enacted no additionallaws or programs to support family leave before orafter birth. Fourteen states, along with the District of Columbia, have addressed eligibility requirements by lowering the . rm-size threshold