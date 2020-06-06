Column: You May Hate It, But...

Anybody got a match?

Oh, too late.

Yes, even the best country in the world, one that people still risk their lives to reach, has its bad days, bad weeks, bad months, and perhaps, bad years.

Two weeks ago, it couldn’t get any worse, right?

Ha! There’s a lot of information out there, but it’s not all good. And, that’s always been the case. At one point, smoking was recommended for a cough.

We just have so much of it now. Too much, in fact. Enough to choke our minds.

And now, your faith, your race, your ideas, your beliefs and your motives are all tied-together, and one misstep, or honest mistake, one word of anger, or one “like” on social media paints you into a tribe.

We now live virtually ever after.

It’s OK to be in the middle of countless Venn diagrams. But, it’s become torturous to be secluded there. Unable to move, afraid of writing or saying the wrong thing. Again, you have information, but how would you really know if it’s right or wrong or fair or not?

Some don’t care, which can lead to trouble. Others care a heckuva lot, but feel stuck, which allows different trouble to intervene.

Here’s the thing:

Politics and social media discussion are a lumberjack wrestling match from the old NWA/WCW days. Here’s how it worked:

Good guy and a bad guy are in a wrestling ring, surrounded by other wrestlers on the outside, some good, some bad. The wrestlers on the outside have one job: throw either wrestler back into the ring who somehow gets tossed from it.

But, that’s...not how it usually played out.

See, if the good-guy wrestler was thrown from the ring into the bad guys’ corner, they’d beat the baby oil off him until the good guys intervened.

Predictably, the crowd would boo.

However...

If the same scenario had happened to the bad guy wrestler, the good guys would also beat HIM up, to cheers.

Two wrongs. Same dirty tactics. But, the fans were either angry or thrilled based on their preference.

Just like everything we’re served.

And these messages come from the president, the governor, mayors, TV networks, newspapers, radio shows, personalities and celebrities.

And we, the lumberjacks, on the outside, go along with our preferences because that’s where we feel safe.

And, any time we might see the other side, but not have the right information, or enough of it, we run the risk of getting slapped or hurt. Same goes if we double-down.

Had enough yet?

Well, here’s some surefire ways to avoid getting burnt:

1) Nobody has ever changed their ways thanks to a Facebook post.

2) If you see evil, do something to fix it. Take action. You know what it looks like. If you don’t, you’re complicit.

3) Treat everyone you meet as if you’re dealing with Christ Himself. Even if you don’t believe in Him, we’ve all been to weddings: who wouldn’t want someone around who can turn water into wine? Heck, I’m sure some of you would want that right now.

Furthermore, who wouldn’t want someone to heal them or someone they love from headaches to mental illness to terminal death?

“Man. If only Jesus were here.” C’mon. Even in anger, even an atheist has wished for this.

Believe it or not, Jesus was a street person. So imagine who He spoke of when He discussed caring for “the least of these.”

Right?

He hasn’t come back yet. Well, officially. But, he can be found in many forms, and not just a piece of toast you could sell on Facebook Marketplace.

In the meantime, here’s your chance to do His work.

Don’t worry about politics or posts. Just love each other. Start with your neighbor. Because, you never know when Christ is gonna come knocking.

How will you answer? And until that one day, if you don’t think He’ll come back, that this whole thing is fiction, then here’s a thought:

Maybe you think you can do better.

Great. We’re all rooting for you.