Yes, it was an opportune time for the leak - a leaked copy of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion in Dobbs Vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which the Supreme Court is expected to rule on by early July.

While upholding Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, the draft opinion calls for the overturning of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey — and abolish the constitutional right to pre-viability abortions that the Supreme Court recognized and reaffirmed in those cases.

It basically had the far right court’s decision on the issue well before the release expected in July.

Not only did it give a huge boost to Democrats facing a potentially disastrous mid-term election, but it set women’s groups on fire over the abortion issue.

On one hand, right wing Republicans fought to have their bodies deemed temples and oppose taking any COVID immunization attempts by telling the government hands off their bodies and their right to choose.

Wear a mask? Government has no right. Immunize my child, hell no! I have every right to catch COVID and die and take family members and friends along with me.

On the other hand, the government, under far right court control, is saying the government, not the woman has the right to choose.

It seems there are three personal positions in the choice for an abortion. The woman claims the primary right to choose what will happen to her body. But then there is the fetus and the right to exist. If the government has its way, the fetus is the one making the decision. Of course there is also the sperm donor’s input, but that is far lower on the totem pole in this issue.

Then, there is Oklahoma. The state is poised to implement the strictest anti-abortion law in the nation after state lawmakers on Wednesday gave final passage to a Texas-style ban that begins at conception.

Oooh, then there are New York Republicans such as Assembly Republican Leader Will A. Barclay and Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt along with Republican/NY Governor candidate/Congressman Zeldin calling on Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature to bring back the death penalty. See how fast the really dumb ‘R’s’ jumped on the knee-jerk reaction, especially due to the recent Buffalo killers case. Yeah, that is going to fly in New York State?

What???? How can you demand the right to life for a fetus, but call for the legislator to instill the primitive and unsuccessful use of the death penalty for convicted killers?

You deem the pregnant woman a killer and anyone supporting her right to choose insane, but smile as some guy/girl gets infused with a chemical concoction, or other life-ending close.

The unborn child has the right to live, drubbing the woman’s rights, but that criminal too must be snuffed out? The potential child has the right to live, but now the government has the right to end life?

What about the killer who didn’t kill, but was convicted by mistake. History has shown the government and system has made numerous boo-boos in capital death cases. What about all the social and outside impacts that led to a killing, the one’s society is at least partially responsible for?

I am soooo confused about what the term LIFE is all about. Then, we throw in no exceptions for rape, or incest in the case of a pregnancy in many cases.

Some of the new anti-abortion laws also call for anyone aiding a pregnant female in various ways to be punished as well. This creates the BOUNTY HUNTER scenario. Just what we need in our communities in a divided nation.

I find it kind of interesting that mostly White, elderly men, a few probably with skeletons in their closets, form the opinion that government controls the loaded deck.

I have said it before, the vast number of women who become pregnant are not looking forward to a medical procedure known as an abortion.

Women have sex and sometimes become pregnant. That is totally their fault, right? Bring back the Scarlet A!

I have a great idea. How about if we pass legislation that would require the male half of the sex encounter to have his nuts neutralized. It certainly would go a long way in preventing pregnancies in the future.

The old White men would probably scream bloody murder over that suggestion, but then again, the government screams of bloody murder now that it puts the impetus on the scared, often socially ostracized female.

Government at its best!