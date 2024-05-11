Damned if you do, Damned if you don't scenario

Most of the ‘baby boomer’ generation look at protesting students and others with a bit of scorn. After all, do these kids really know what they are protesting about?

Do they know the history behind the creation of Israel after WWII?

Do they have a real concept of the Holocaust?

Do they understand the constant attacks, bombings and killings of Jewish Israeli citizens by distraught Palestinians over the decades?

Do they understand what occurred on October 7th when the unprecedented Hamas brutally killed more than 1,000 people and seized at least 100 Jewish hostages?

Do they equate the killing of six million Jews leading up to and during WWII to why Israel is pissed off?

But Wait!

Do the Israeli military understand what dropping a 2000 pound bomb in the middle of a city will do to innocent civilians?

Does the trade off of over a thousand Jewish deaths on October 7th justify killing well over 30,000 Palestinians, including innocent women and children in the aftermath?

Should the U.S. continue to supply Israel with massive killing weapons in the justification of history?

Yikes! Don’t forget this is an election year approaching and the seven million+ American Jews are a mighty voting block.

Yikes! The youth vote is all important to Democrats hopes of winning in November. Right now they are mad as hell at Biden’s administration for quasi-siding with Israel.

Yikes! The all important Michigan voting block of Palestinians and Arab supporters could deal a death blow to Democrats in November

But Wait!

President Joe Biden, on Wednesday, warned that the U.S. will stop supplying offensive weaponry to the Israelis if the country goes through with a planned invasion of the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile pot-shots at Gaza continue to kill civilians.

But Wait?

Republicans are seizing on all the whoopla, criticizing the Democrats’ wavering of support for Israel.

But Wait?

Under President Trump’s administration he did everything possible to enrage Palestinians and engorge himself in pro-Israeli acceptance.

Then there are the outsiders (Russia ++) doing everything possible on social media to inflame the situation...on both sides of the issue.

Meanwhile hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are starving due to Israeli blockades of needed food, fuel, medicines, etc..

Meanwhile Hamas still sends vollies of missiles towards innocent Israeli citizens whenever possible.

Meanwhile Israeli compounds built on formerly seized Palestinian lands shoot and kill nearby innocent border farmers and citizens with little, or no retribution by the Israeli government, and those protesting students and outsiders are demanding colleges rid themselves of any investment in Jewish business.

But what if the head CEO is Jewish, but not necessarily investing in Israel?

Do the students understand "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be Free" and what it means to the state of Israel?

Do the students and outsiders threatening Jewish students and U.S. Jewish institutions really understand they are propagating hate?

So, why is there no simple solution, like just - stop shooting?

The answer my friend, is blowing in the wind. History, politics, hatred, Hamas, the Holocaust, the Left Bank, a split Jerusalem, Democrat, Republican - all make for a ‘Damned if you do, Damned if you don’t’ scenario that cannot be solved by confusing demonstrations and unwilling leaders.