Delving in, Deciphering the mind of Trump Supporters

Biden supporters simply cannot fathom why any normal-thinking human being could support Donald Trump returning to the White House in November.

After all, this is the guy who cheats, schemes, lies and attempted to subvert the Constitution time and again.

Let’s break down the mind of a fully engulfed Trump supporter.

"It’s the economy, stupid."

Actually the U.S. economy is the healthiest throughout the world. China is in deep do-do, Russia’s economics are a disaster and Europe envies what is the American dream with an unstable present and near future.

What Trumpers do not understand is that following the COVID breakout, factories shut down, supply chains were severely disrupted and work schedules vandalized. Some in the economic world realized it would take close to a decade to normalize.

"Yeah, but food prices..."

All part of a disrupted system. On top of that, capitalism went berserk. Those who could cash in on disrupted channels did so. Giant corporations have grown out of control, with huge stock buy-backs with CEOs garnering huge pay increases based upon profits. The stock market has risen faster than any other period in its history. Don’t believe me, check it out. Recently, including last week, my stock shares profited me over $2500. Just check your IRAs and retirement plans.

"But gas prices..."

The large oil/energy companies have seen a wave of tremendous growth and take-overs. People fail to understand the policies of a greedy OPEC and fossil fuel suppliers in regulating the market by holding back production in favor of higher profits.

Unemployment numbers are the lowest in history, but wages are slow to catch up to inflation numbers. Why? Under the current administration the Federal Reserve is responsible for key interest rates. Inflation and interest rates tend to move in the same direction, because interest rates are the primary tool used by the U.S. central bank to manage inflation. This inflation is due to the factors already described in this column.

The balance of the two is a worldwide phenomena, basically led by the U.S. Like I mentioned earlier, Europe is in a nasty flux of unemployment and irrational economics. It will take the rest of the world longer to adjust.

"Yeah, but Biden and his crew are trying to force us into expensive electric vehicles? And what about those energy incentives? It seems the current administration is throwing out gobs of tax breaks to those who can afford to partake."

If you studied the way the tax incentives worked, just about every American home could take advantage of current programs. Even without government incentives, people must learn energy and its savings is precious.

Our society is in the throws of energy change, brought on by the obvious climate change. We must move away from fossil fuels and the best, slow plan is to do away with polluting factors such as oil dependent combustion engines, energy sapping built homes and the old way of thinking. Yes, it will take a generation to accept charge, but it is inevitable.

In the meantime, the development of cheaper electric vehicle and non-polluting energy sources is in the works. There will always be those who do not want to surrender the roar of an engine and the smell of exhaust.

Trump has already promised oil executives his plans to kill short and long climate changing programs. Perhaps he has plans to develop and oil breathing device?

"Yeah, but under Trump our economy was great and the national deficit shrunk."

Ah, actually no. Under Trump the national debt skyrocketed. Trump ran up more debt than any other president in American history. He did it in a way that used smoke and mirrors to appear that every move the Republicans made benefitted the average Joe. In reality it led to massive profits and the rich got richer. Don’t believe me, check it out. You probably won’t, but that is part of the smoke and mirrors plan.

"Under President Trump we had peace and prosperity."

Again, we were emerging from the COVID epidemic, one that Trump initially poo-pooed. With the outbreak of the coronavirus, Trump downplayed the risks of COVID-19 — questioning the effectiveness of masks, touting unproven treatments and criticizing his own health experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine” said Trump. Trump privately tells journalist Bob Woodward that the novel coronavirus is “deadly stuff,” but continued to tell the public that it is “under control,” even suggesting that it could go away in the spring. “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.” — Trump at a White House meeting with African American leaders. Trump holds a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, his last rally before coronavirus shutdown measures are implemented across the country. Crowd-size estimates ranged from 7,000 to 15,000 people, according to WRAL-TV in Raleigh. Yeah, this sounds like a guy who cares about lives.

By the peak time, COVID exhausted the U.S.; over 1.4 million Americans had succumbed to the pandemic, the one Trump said never existed.

Then, averting any blame, Trump switches the oncoming tragedy and death tolls to the Chinese and eventually to Anthony Fauci. The Trumpers buy this hook, line an stinker.

As for the world peace thought - Trump laid plans for an Israeli/Palestinian conflict by giving in to Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu card blanche to do whatever was necessary to inflame the situation. Move the Israeli capital fro Tel Aviv to the hotbed of contested Jerusalem..No Problem.

Gave Russian President Vladimir Putin loads of praise for his leadership style and set the ground for a Russian Ukrainian invasion and war, yeah, that was Trump. The military and those in political knowledge knew this would lead to a disaster of world proportions.

Trump has even acknowledged his liking of not only Putin, but Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Viktor Orban, Adolf Hitler, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong-un, and, at the time, Saddam Hussein: All of these authoritarians have reportedly drawn praise from former US president Donald Trump.

"Yeah, but Trump has a new vision for America."

You bet, he has already devised plans for retribution of foes. He has done this for what he deems disloyal Republican Party members and has similar plans for the rest of the anti-Trump electorate. Gosh, he even placed and cemented his take-over of the Republican Party with the ascent of two loyalists to the top leadership positions in its national organization with Michael Whatley and Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law, for chair and co-chair of the Republican National Committee. Funny though, we have only heard from Lara.

The new vision for America has been hinted at relaxing rules and allowing for a third term and eroding of the Constitution, something already in play.

The great lie, that the 2020 election was stolen was still the center for his rallies. Even though many real Republicans, federal courts, have long ago dismissed any probability. Not a single case of voter fraud was ever found. But did not stop Trump from claiming mail-in voter fraud. Oops, now he encourages mail-in votes...for Trump.

Closing voter locations and hindering state policies to make voting easier has been a hallmark of Trump policies.

"Oooh, but the open boarder polices of Democrats has led to and influx of crime and potential terrorists."

Actually, Trump was behind the last Republican-devised program to upgrade border policies, something that has been necessary for decades. He simply did not want to give the current administration the appearance of a "win" before the November elections.

"Yeah, but Trump has promised to free all the patriots arrested, tried, convicted and sentenced from the January 6th protest."

Unfortunately the Red Hats, even those who witnessed the atrocities of that day have forgotten the attempts by Trump loyalists to subvert the Vice President and Congress from officially naming Biden as the outright winner in the 2020 elections.

Attempts on state levels to replace electoral votes with their own team failed miserably and led to indictments, plea deals and embarrassment for do, or die Republicans. Oh, and then there was a number of Republican lawyer disbarments. Hey, Rudy, have you already filed for bankruptcy?

Trump has made fun of and demeaned veterans, political foes, women, the physically challenged, minorities. Still, the masses crowd to his side in undying loyalty. Donald Trump claimed he could "stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody" and "not lose any voters."

Are you one of those voters?

To those in the Trump corner who think democracy is way overblown and a strong leader and future is in a god worship of any one man, or ideal philosophy, those are the Republican voters and followers in November.

Donald Trump is the epitome of the far-right, Munich beer hall loud mouth, who garnered power by giving the crowd a reason to turn on reason.

Will this editorial change any minds?

Probably not, but this is delving in, deciphering the mind of Trump Supporters.

Do Not Look At The Man Behind The Curtain.