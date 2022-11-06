Democracy...who gives a shit?

There have always been political divisions. There have always been rumors, innuendos and out right lies that people are willing to accept.

To find a perfect example of this in the U.S. one needs only study the effects of the Joseph McCarthy era in the early 1950s. This Wisconsin Republican Senator suddenly rose to fame when, in February 1950, he asserted in a speech that he had a list of “members of the Communist Party and members of a spy ring” who were employed in the State Department. In succeeding years after his 1950 speech, McCarthy made additional accusations of Communist infiltration into the State Department, the administration of President Harry S. Truman, the Voice of America, and the U.S. Army.

McCarthy would elicit vague charges of communism, communist sympathies, disloyalty, sex crimes, homosexuality, anything that would stick to the wall, and throw fears into a jittery public. He held and called for hearings to name names, organizations and in doing so denigrated a democratic system and ruined lives and careers.

The McCarty era finally ended when common sense and his anti-communist campaign exposed him as a publicity- power-hungry fraud.

America settled down, but this only harbored attacks on the democratic process to come.

Racial divisions, human rights, voting and economics would sear, brew below the surface.

It took a match leading up to the 2016 presidential elections to once again bring out rumors, innuendos and out right lies that people are willing to accept.

Yes, we the U.S. public need useless controversy to attack democracy. The difference this time is a wide-open internet that not only denigrates fair media, but is aided by less than scrupulous media and organizations willing to usurp integrity. “Power to the people” is replaced by nothing short of McCarthyism’.

So, does this bring about a civil war as the American public is more divided that ever? No, the answer is not a quick bullet, but rather a slow degradation of the democracy principles. It is far easier to follow than lead and there are to many willing to follow without hesitation, or truth.

What is scary still is that this is not a unique American problem. Foreign countries are taking the cue, denying election results, overthrowing democracy in favor of absolute power.

Democrat entities are using babies as sex toys, Some Republicans are “Rhinos” (Republicans In Name Only).

How low can we go?

Donald Trump Jr., shared an Instagram post on Sunday night featuring a photograph of a hammer on top of a pair of Hanes underwear that he captioned, “Got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready.” Trump Jr. doubled down on Monday, reposting the meme and adding the comment, “The internet remains undefeated… Also if you switch out the hammer for a red feather boa you could be Hunter Biden in an instant.” He also shared on Instagram a meme that showed two men having sex and the older one on the phone telling police he’s being attacked.

In another case, On Sunday evening, Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., posted a tweet referencing a baseless theory that Paul Pelosi had invited the suspect in the case, 42-year-old David DePape, into his home to have sex with him. This, in response of the brutal attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband by a whacked out, far right conspiracy follower. Higgins removed the post, but never apologized, or commented further about it.

The problem I see with these posts is not the outright lies, but that tens of thousands of internet followers commented and re-posted the false informations.

Bottom line, there are millions of Americans willing to sacrifice ethics and morality. Perhaps these many millions do not actually believe what they are being fed, but use the ‘false’ as a means to an end.

Remove elected officials, change, ignore the vote, water down courts and allow the process to evolve into mash of unrecognizable government that suits the lie.

Yes, our new form of government is quickly becoming a diluted, obscure form of government.

Democracy, who gives a shit?

I do.