As many know, I lost Zu Zu, my first Cavalier King Charles dog, most likely to a heart attack. She was a beautiful 12 year-old dog and I knew her time with me was short. She had a seizure several weeks before she died and I sat up with her on the floor for hours until all had passed. The night before she died, acting quite normally, she jumped in my lap and provided numerous kisses, something I will never forget.

Zu Zu is immortalized with a large photo hanging in the living room and her ashes are nearby.

I had three Cavaliers, each with different personalities and foibles. Knowing Zu Zu’s time was near, I had been searching for another Cavalier, much to Wife Patti’s apprehensions. The thought of a puppy and the time housebreaking, the loss of shoes, rug and more floor cleaning and whatever, was indeed a hinderance to adding a new member to the family.

Wife Patti realized resistance was futile and the pup was found. On the way back from picking up the overly energetic dog, the name search began. Perhaps a dozen different monikers were considered. Movie names and public figures were dismissed and, after fumbling through various attempts, the name hit me.

“How about ‘Dewey’? It immediately stuck with both of us and Dewey was assigned his identity.

No, the pup was definitely NOT house broken. We attempted the crate training technique, but the young hollowing was unbearable.

One of the problems is that, by custom, our dogs have always slept in our bedroom on dog beds. By the third night Dewey joined Scout and Checkers and snuggled his way into a dog beds.

Now, for the obvious. Wife Patti is closest to the door in the bedroom leading to the outside. In a moment of genius more than a decade ago, I decided to put a door leading to the hot tub, a step outside the bedroom door.

Being closest to the door it is Wife Patti’s sometimes unbearable task, to let the dogs out for whatever, in the middle of the night . The vast majority of time, the dogs sleep until they hear me rustling at about 4 to 4:30 a.m. to begin work. I find getting up early not only relieves the dogs anxieties, but I get a lot done in the silence of the home office.

The good thing about Dewey is that he had some knowledge that the door was an obvious entrance into the outside world. The bad thing was that Dewey often deposited his ‘business’ in front, or nearby the door.

The really bad thing is that Wife Patti, attempting to allow the freedom of outside, has stepped directly from the bed into a pile of puppy poop.

Of course I was shocked, but admittedly amused by Wife Patti’s response to her foot discovery in the dark.

Things have gotten much better and Dewey in perhaps 90% trained in the techniques of bowel movements.

This past week, the precious TV remote was missing and catching the new puppy, (yes, new puppy) chewing the back cover to the remote led to the discovery of the device after a 20 minute search.

The two much older dogs have now moved on to the ‘tolerance’ mode with a new pup in the place. The two cats, Jinx and Janie have found a sometimes brutal wresting opponent in the new dog and the search for missing shoes has taken on a whole new meaning in the household.

Me, I think Dewey has the face of Peanuts character ‘Snoopy’, but on drugs. He is able to jump everywhere, from chair to couch and cats beware an attack from nowhere.

Like all growing pups, he thinks of eating, sleeping, pooping, peeing and petting. He has his own, distinct personality, like any other dog, and that is just fine.