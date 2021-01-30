Dismantling Trump-era Regulations

From the very beginning, I was against many of the Trump-era regulations, signed with ease by the former president. Trump and his colleagues claimed the rise in jobs more than justified nullifying strict government policies, created over many years.

Yes, folks, the former president claimed he created tens of thousands of jobs within months of taking office. What he failed to mention is the vast majority of those jobs were temporary and came at a great cost.

Environmental setbacks, climate change, pollution problems on a grand stage were put on the back burner to temporarily boost short term employment figures.

One of the first ‘executive orders’ President Biden signed was to “advance environmental justice.” Biden revoked the permit for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline – a 1,200-mile pipeline system projected to carry crude oil from Canada to the U.S. that cuts through Indigenous lands.

The measure also restored several national monuments whose footprints were reduced by Trump and paused oil and gas leasing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Back in 2020, A federal judge sided with environmental groups, requiring that new oil and gas pipelines must undergo a lengthy permitting and regulation process in order to build across bodies of water.

That judge’s ruling canceled the so-called “Nationwide Permit 12” for several new pipelines, which authorized and fast-tracked work on pipelines that run across bodies of water. That ruling stated that the Army Corps of Engineers did not adequately consider the projects’ environmental impact on endangered species. The ruling required the projects that received such a permit to stop construction while the environmental impact study was completed.

Yes, Trump was not happy, but with a constant flow of leaks and environmental problems over the years, the decision was made to ‘gasp!’, follow the rules.

What is Keystone XL?

A planned 1,179-mile pipeline running from the oil sands of Alberta, Canada, to Steele City, Nebraska, where it would join an existing pipe. It could carry 830,000 barrels of oil each day.

Canada already sends 550,000 barrels of oil per day to the US via the existing Keystone pipeline. The oil fields in Alberta are landlocked and, as they are further developed, require means of access to international markets. Many of North America’s oil refineries are based in the Gulf Coast, and industry groups on both sides of the border want to benefit.

No, it would not cut the cost of oil and eventually gas. No, it would not provide more than temporary jobs, but that looks good on quarterly employment figures.

If you read automakers plans for the very near future, most models offered will be based on electric, relying less on fossil fuels. General Motors released a statement on Thursday indicating the company’s move away from all fossil fuels. It will happen much faster than their estimated date. Coal will be obsolete within the decade.

An executive order putting the U.S. back in the Paris Agreement on climate change — an international pact aimed at curbing emissions that cause global warming – was signed almost immediately. Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2017, citing costs to American taxpayers and potential job creation. He also pooh-poohed climate change as a real thing.

Yeah, that looked good to Trump supporters, but, in reality, most U.S. industries way beyond GM were already onboard with realizing and adjusting for climate change.

Yes, about 60,000 coal miners, along with large coal companies were given a partial boost in key Republican stronghold states, but again, in reality, it was false bravado.

It really doesn’t matter - the actual facts - to solid Trump supporters. They see signs of employment growth and believe whatever they were told.

NOW HEAR THIS!

Climate change is real. Regardless of some people’s conspiracy theory rhetoric, or the current dependence on fossil fuels, the majority of the world knows the truth. I was anticipating the Biden rollbacks on any policies hurting this marble we call earth.

Still don’t believe me? Just check the markets for ExonMobile, BP Oil, or the myriad fossil fuel companies. They too are changing their operations preparing for the near future.

Yes, oil will be around for awhile, but is diminishing. Yes, electric costs more initially, but prices are dropping. In the long run electric-powered vehicles are less expensive. Trump is not totally to blame for this mess. There are some very rich invididuals and corporations hoping to wring out the last of huge profits from fossil fuels. They use a whipped-up public opinion and outright lies to fool the public.