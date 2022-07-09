Explaining Conspiracy Theories

Remember Adolph Hitler and the Jewish conspiracy? The fact that millions of Germans came to believe in the “Superior Race” theory during decades of upheaval in society was no real shock. It has happened in the past and still happens today.

Conspiracy theories are a fact of life. The chances are you are a type of conspiracy theorist. NO? Well, you more than likely follow/claim some sort of organized religion. Do you believe in a god? Yup, then you’re a type of conspiracy theorist.

I know this will incite some anger, but your ‘God’, regardless of religion, age, or commitment, is not a scientific fact, but a theory.

Organized religion has been around for millions of years. The first time humans developed reasoning and thought, the sun became a god. Humans went on developing, more theories and more gods became paramount. This is the theory that my god is better than your god.

Once religion took hold, so did the afterlife theory, laws, and luckily, some rules to live by while still on earth. But wait! Not all religions are based on real sanity, or what is necessarily good for the human race.

Of course, there were/are disbelievers, or counter theorists and more conflicts developed. If you look back in history, most, if not all, wars were based upon theories of right and wrong, too often boiling down to religious theories.

We need to believe in something and theories are really all we got. Yes, there are flying saucers, ghosts and stranger things, at least according to somebody’s conspiracy theory.

Wow, this is getting deep. Let me move on to recent and current conspiracy theories.

Climate change is real. Scientists have proven, beyond a doubt that burning fossil fuels increases carbon dioxide, thus warming the planet with storms, droughts and pure havoc.

But wait! There are the conspiracy theorists who believe the climate would change, regardless of human input, or output. One only needs to turn to social media and fringe groups to find myriad conspiracies and counter conspiracies. Usually these counter-climate change groups believe oil and combustion engines are the future.

The world is flat! Don’t believe me, just check in with the Internet, or the Flat Earth Society.

By the way, did you know that one group even promotes the idea that Australia does NOT exist? If you know somebody down under, please do NOT tell them.

Former President Trump theorized before the 2020 election that he would lose, (actually polling and Republican pollsters were his real indicator) therefore somebody, maybe everybody was out to steal the presidential election. Fed by fear and willing conspiracy followers, the January 6th debacle occurred and is still a conspiracy theory to be dealt with.

Mass shootings at schools, malls and now parades, are all occurring due to some narrow, or perhaps wide spread thought that there is some sort of conspiracy involved.

Blame it on race, religion, politics, or fear of being rejected, relegated to an extreme, it all boils down to some conspiracy in the mass public, or the mind of the single human.

Even after Hitler was long gone, the Nazi conspiracy lived on. Some still hate/blame Jews, Blacks, or just about anybody that has their own theories on life. Putin will die, Trump will die, Biden will die, but beliefs, right or wrong will never die.

You have to love that, after every mass shooting, the reporters, media, always look for a ‘theory/conspiracy theory’, of why it happened, yet never really come to a conclusion. The experts are brought out of nowhere and launch more theories. “He was a lonely individual, kept to himself, kept a journal, was part of, followed, a conspiracy plan...”

We can blame guns, mental health, television, or the latest wacky theory about elections and government. The latest manifesto has some appeal to somebody, some fringe group.

So, how do we get off the merry-go-round of following conspiracy theories? How do we move on, beyond conspiracy theories?

Well, facts would help, but then again your facts may differ from mine. This is where the word ‘interpretation’ comes in and screws things up.

The Supreme Court has somewhat solidified the Second Amendment, but not really. They did the same to Roe vs. Wade, the abortion issue, but not really. How about gun control laws? Surely they have the best interest of all in mind.

The Supreme Court, the supposed cream of the crop of judiciary have theories of their own. So did the people who put them on the bench. They are (gasp), all human. They have their own theories on how things should be, how government should work.

You mean the founding fathers, the ones who owned slaves and denigrated women were not perfect? You mean the founding dads did not understand what the Second Amendment and modern warfare and technology would evolve into? Hmm, perhaps the conflicts and conspiracy theories between right and wrong are...wrong!

Elected politicians should be level headed and out to protect the common good, but then again, who wants to interfere with a moving target we call democracy. So is democracy, one based upon ‘theories’ of right and wrong...wrong?

Bottom line, we are creatures of history, now made far worse by instant communication, media, social media and a stubborn desire to stick to our own conspiracy theories, whether they are whacky, or not.

You see, everybody believes in some sort theory/conspiracy theory of their own. Life is just easier that way.