Famous vs. Infamous

I will start with definitions.

Famous: widely known, honored for achievement

Infamous: having an extremely bad reputation: deserving of or causing an evil reputation; shamefully malign

Okay, now that we have that out of the way, let’s categorize the following.

In 1938 Adolf Hitler was named the Times magazine Man of the Year. Yes, he actually appeared several times on the cover of the magazine, but this cover abided by the dictum of TIME founder Henry Luce, who decreed that the Man of the Year — now Person of the Year — was not an honor but instead should be a distinction applied to the newsmaker who most influenced world events for better or worse.

According to Times Magazine at the time, underneath the stark, black-and-white illustration was the caption, “From the unholy organist, a hymn of hate."

So defying definitions, being famous does not necessarily mean honored for achievement.

Yes, Hitler pulled Germany out of a deep funk following World War I, built a fantastic infrastructure, put people to work and rebuilt a formidable army, but just how could one of the most hated men in history achieve this?

Using right wing media sources, savvy tapping into selected social grumbling, Hitler hit a nerve with a chunk of the populace, not necessarily the majority.

Once the ball began rolling and more media began to take notice, Hitler became the headline. In other words, he became famous, even before the majority understood what was happening.

By no means did Hitler have the patent on forming a dictatorship, hundreds of governments speckle this mode of governorship in history and even today.

Several South American, African, and Far Eastern counties bow to dictators.

The move from ‘famous’ to ‘infamous’ develops over time. Beginning on the lower street level, it is a quick move to the blue collar and elite levels of society.

Businesses and brokers know how to saddle the horse of an upward movement. Dissatisfaction, real, or imagined is a cash cow for those who follow.

In Hitler’s case, it meant rewarding those who followed. Those who benefitted from supporting the leader, prosper.

Initially Hitler used the "I am being persecuted" theme to evoke response and it worked. Supporters, either carefully planned crowds, or media double down on support. The fuel is doused upon kindling and spreads like wildfire.

Soon, opposing voices are drowned out and the crown chants, regardless of sanity, become truth. This is also known as ‘brainwashing’. Even the very sane, non-believers take up the chant.

The less than ‘right’ media only add to the chatter by repeating the news, even in candor. Why? ...because it is news.

Over the centuries some in humans unfortunately gravitate towards the unusual, the different, the bizarre. They accept solutions and beliefs that normally would be discarded. The crowd in motion can be a fearful thing.

How many times throughout history and even in modern times, have sects followed their leaders to the edge of society and beyond, laws and logic be damned. Yes, it is happening and if you cannot see it, feel it, we as democracy, as a nation, are doomed.

*****

New laws to ponder:

In Texas a new law forces DWI (DUI) offenders to pay child support for victims of orphaned kids. Yup, drunk drivers who cause the death of parents due to alcohol/drug accidents will pay child support until the child(s) 18th birthday, or graduation from high school.

Under Michigan’s new rules, up to two felony convictions will automatically be expunged 10 years after a person’s sentence is complete if they don’t commit another crime.

There are several exceptions, including felonies that involve sex crimes, and a felony conviction for domestic violence.

California will allow people with violent felony records to petition to have their records sealed if they completed their sentence and have not had a new felony offense in four years.