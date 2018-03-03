Fixing Tanking

Tanking.

Feels exactly how it sounds. A clunky method of purposely sabotaging a team’s usually given goals of winning for the sole (some would argue “soulless”) idea of crawling to the front of it’s sport’s draft to select the next class of college athletes to bring them to glory.

The Philadelphia 76ers used it to make the term “process” famous long before Buffalo Bills head coach, Sean McDermott made it cliche.

The Buffalo Sabres, their fans, and certain WNY radio personalities (ahem!) praised the idea given the historical success of teams able to select franchise-changing talent at the top of the order.

The Cleveland Browns have done it and still can’t get it right.

The Houston Astros tanked their way to a World Series championship, with the Philadelphia Philles and Atlanta Braves trying to follow suit.

In hockey, with the exception of the Sabres and the Edmonton Oilers, it often works, under the provision that the front office isn’t run like a pawn shop.

Yes, you still need competent people buying good groceries.

In the NBA, tanking hardly works unless a generational talent is available like LeBron James.

But, it does work IF there’s a LeBron James. IF there’s a Tim Duncan.

In the NFL, finishing poorly can land a team Super Bowl leading passers named John Elway, Troy Aikman, Drew Bledsoe, Peyton and Eli Manning, and Cam Newton.

Sydney Crosby has delivered the Pittsburgh Penguins a Power Ball’s worth of Stanley Cups.

But when tanking doesn’t work?

You have the Buffalo Sabres, who couldn’t even get rebuilding tools for their lone, tradable forward whom nobody really wanted to rent.

Those same Sabres who are still waiting on Jack Eichel–the 2015 Tank Silver Medalist–to carry them.

The Sabres are the prime example of a team that couldn’t even win for losing — having to settle for Eichel after the Oilers “won” phenom, Connor McDavid — and are on their second GM-coach combo since.

Dallas Mavericks’ owner, Mark Cuban, who now has bigger issues than publicly admitting to his team’s lottery plot will pay a $600,000 fine for his remarks, but not his intentions.

In other words, don’t admit it, even when it’s obvious to those who no longer fill your seats. See: Hawks, Atlanta.

Tanking for the future has merit. The Buffalo Bills drought undoubtedly wouldn’t have existed had they failed miserably enough to land Matthew Stafford, Cam Newton or Andrew Luck. But, the concept opposes competition–the only thing that matters.

Short-term sacrifice for long-term success makes sense in every professional league. But, it’s painful to watch and even more frustrating in a locker room, even if those players see the writing on the whiteboard, knowing full-well they’ll eventually be playing elsewhere.

What’s worse? The idea of every draft–even the NBA’s and the NHL’s–rewards failure.

So, here’s an idea on how to fix it:

Split the difference.

Once a team in any sport is officially eliminated from the playoff contention during its regular season, it can start collecting points for draft position. Team with the most draft points picks first, etc.

You get one point for every game played, no matter the outcome. So if you’re eliminated after eleven NFL games, you now get one point for every game. So, in the case of the Browns, if a team goes 0-16, they’ll receive five points–one for every game they played after elimination.

Here’s where the winning incentive enters the fray: Teams get an extra point for every game they win.

So, let’s take the 2017 Browns, Giants and 49ers for example. Under the current rules, the winless Browns pick first overall, the 3-13 Giants will go second, while the 6-10 Niners, who won their last five games, select ninth. All three were the first batch of teams eliminated after Week 11.

The Browns lost their final five giving them five points. The Giants won one game, giving them six. The Niners, however, would have ten; five points for games played, and five for wins. They’d jump nine spots.

Under this new idea, brought to you by The Times, the 49ers would pick first, the Giants holding at second, but selecting ahead of the another QB-starved team, the Browns, whom they currently sit behind.

Losing would no longer be the best option and tanking would be a thing of the past. The rest of the teams would fall in order of points and ties would still be broken by losses. In other words, losing is no longer an option. If you stink, you just stink. But, it lessens a team’s propensity to go Browns/Sabres/Mavericks.

And it works for every sport. In hockey, the NHL could even award points they already do. In the NBA, it would eliminate the lottery balls, though the league probably enjoys having its own lottery show.

Have a better idea? Email danborrello@yahoo.com and The Times may post it next week.