Column: Foul Trouble

Say what you will about the ethics and hypocrisy of the NCAA; you’ll be watching the tournament.

Everyone has doubled-down, and why wouldn’t they? Considering even Sean Miller is still coaching the Arizona Wildcats despite reports of FBI wiretaps,why would anyone else, especially Michigan State’s own Tom Izzo, quit or resign now? In other words, both the NCAA and its member schools and basketball programs are all sweating under the same white light in an interrogation room. They know the coaches–not the highly-recruited, one-and-dones–are the stars of college sports’ biggest money-maker.

Eliminate the coaches, and kill the tournament.

They won’t.

There’s debate over whether college athletes should be paid, and it’s as tired as the Pete Rose-Hall-of-Fame emergency (read: lazy) sports talk inflate-a-topic. But with new scandal breathes new life.

Here’s a simple solution: let the kids have agents and endorsements. Period.

You keep your money and they get theirs. They’ve clearly earned it. Unlike all other non-D1/FBS sports.

The big schools stay big, the little schools find ways to adapt, the universities make the cash to keep their non-football/men’s basketball programs intact, and everyone goes home happy.

See a pattern? Last week we fixed professional drafts. This week, we fix basketball.

But, while numbers are big, basketball still several big problems between the one-year wonders leaving college and the NBA’s top-heavy domination, its bigger-than-the-league superstar in LeBron James, its meaningless playoffs and even less-relevant, lopsided regular season that will never be fixed.

But there’s only so much space here, so let’s focus on the biggest problem everyone can agree on, but most will hate changing:

Intentional fouls dragging the ends of games.

Fouling to stop the clock makes fans resent a game they love. It’s worse than prolonged NFL reviews and is a rite of passage and a tired philosophy used by the best and worst coaches in the game. It dampers hoops the way a traffic jam ruins your Friday ride home from work.

And it never works. Well, almost never. And it’s those rare occurrences that do that prolong the myth and torture fans, providing the jaded with the hack refrain that fans need only catch the game’s last two minutes.

Simply put, the theory of intentional fouling is like your crazy co-worker’s conspiracy theories. They never make sense, but because the one time they got one right, they’ll continue indefinitely.

Meet every basketball coach in the flipping world.

So here’s an idea that nobody will like, will think is LSD-driven, and will garner hate mail from purists:

Eliminate free throws.

Commit a foul? Go sit by the scorers’ table for 30 seconds. Watch your team play without you.

It’ll either clean the game-up real quick, or make officials think twice before blowing the whistle, thus creating a more physical brand, but allowing players to play.

Wouldn’t it be fascinating to watch a 5-on-4, or 5-on-3, or a 4-on-4, or 3-on-2? Coaching philosophies would be reinvented on the fly. And the final minutes of games wouldn’t take the duration of a commercial-free “Family Guy.”

Intentional fouls would disappear. There’s also the idea of short-handed teams getting creative, and perhaps even coming-back down a player or two. This isn’t hockey where there are lengthy penalties and players in shifts, but rather players exiting and re-entering on the fly, often in transition, only when his or her team starts an offensive possession.

It would make for a much more entertaining game, a faster game, and add life to a game’s end.

No more intentional fouls. Just like playground basketball.

Call it “Box-ketball.”