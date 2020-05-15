Definition: freedom – the condition of being free; the power to act or

speak or think without externally imposed restraints… immunity

from an obligation or duty

We all basically know what freedom is, but few actually understand the implications.

For instance, did the founding fathers actually envision assault rifles, designed to kill en-mass? Did the founding fathers understand “ghost guns” that can be sold in kits to be assembled by anyone, even kids?

Obviously the second amendment wanted to ensure the right to own guns, but it is a far cry from muskets to modern warfare and mass killing devices.

So, is “freedom” expressed as owning a fast human-killing machine qualify?

Most civilized countries either prohibit, or restrict gun ownership, something this country would not stand for, but is there good legislation that would solve our current situation?

Does carrying an assault weapon, dressed in camouflage while attending a peaceful rally qualify as “freedom.” Many states prohibit such a stupid example of “freedom” while others seem to encourage it.

Vigilante moves by some stupid rednecks armed with weapons is seen as “freedom” by some – to protect neighborhoods. The “Stand Your Ground” laws in some states has lead to many disasters. Too many unfortunate deaths have been caused by this and it usually ends in racial undertones.

Throwing caution to the wind and proclaiming the government does not have the right to control a health emergency, or enforce a shut-down is too often seen and proclaimed to be a “freedom” movement.

Posting incorrect, or false statements to Internet social sites is the very latest “freedom” movement. Regardless of truth and facts, social media deems this as acceptable and “freedom” of speech.

Some media outlets, in order to prosper and garner a certain market, use questionable approaches to news and interviews. This “freedom” of the press only propagates the fake news cries. It seems such techniques as fact checking of stories, editing, news and interviews have taken a back seat.

“The problem with today’s world is that everyone believes they have the right to express their opinion AND have others listen to it.

The correct statement of individual rights is that everyone has the right to an opinion, but crucially, that opinion can be roundly ignored and even

made fun of, particularly if it is

demonstrably nonsense!”

– Brian Cox

Whether it is measles, flu shots, corona virus19, or polio, inoculations have become a part of life and civilization. People like Robert Kennedy Jr. and a host of celebrities have claimed their “freedom” from government movement by declaring their god given right to go inoculation free.

I have no problem with their movement, as long as they can guarantee their kids never go to normal schools and have contact with the rest of the world, forever.

Once again conspiracy theorists have spread unfounded stories and questionable “studies” to promote to the very gullible.

“Everyone is entitled to his own

opinion, but not to his own facts.”

– Daniel Patrick Moynihan

What all the “freedom” criers fail to realize is that, as a society, we have laws. Some of those laws may restrict what some deem as “freedom”, but without laws, freedom really takes a back seat.

Total “freedom” would prohibit the existence of any government, or civilization.