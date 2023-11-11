Genocide...and other fun facts

DEFINITION: Genocide, the deliberate and systematic destruction of a group of people because of their ethnicity, nationality, religion, or race.

Actually as soon as modern homo sapiens discovered the last conclave of Neanderthals, it has been survival of the fittest, or at least those with more and better weapons.

The recent cries of the Israel-Hamas war crimes is fascinating. Both sides bemoan the mass killing of civilians as if it is the end of the world.

First Hamas invaders crossed the border with Israel and slaughtered men, women and children with brutality and the world cried ‘war-crimes’.

Then the Israeli response was to bomb the shit out of Gaza and almost overnight the Palestinian response was to deem the state of Israel a harbinger of war crimes.

No one is denying that Hamas troops embodied themselves among innocent Palestinians civilians as a sort of cover. They continued to launch rockets into Israel from Palestinian neighborhoods and just waited for the Isareli and world response.

Of course, the Israelis, tired of rocket brigades and assorted bombing of civilians, answered with their might and superior arms. In fact Hamas knew they could never outgun the Israeli army, but they didn’t have too. They just waited for the massive marches throughout world capitals giving Israel the moniker of leader in the war crimes game.

It is a game of numbers and ‘gotcha last" terminology at work. People have short, very short memories and the initial attacks of weeks back on the Jews is all but forgotten.

Forget the holocaust, that is really old news. It has and will continue to happen where one human degrades another.

That folks is how genocide works. In all the hoopla on the nightly news and instant social media factors, the war in Ukraine becomes invisible. Meanwhile Russia advances their goals and nobody is the wiser.

The U.S. and world populations tire easily of news and genocide and moves on. Now there are calls to aid Israel and cut support for the Ukrainians. After all, our attention span on genocide is wavering and keeps up on the latest media punch.

Now for some other fun facts.

Nobody complained about carpet bombing in Syria just a few years ago, or on German cities in the closing months of World War II.

When we dropped the first atomic bombs on Japan it was seen as a justified move at the time for those inhuman Japs and quickly brought the war to an end. Only after a long period of thought did we even question killing hundreds of thousands of civilians within seconds.

We remember the mythologized version of General Custard and the Battle of the Little Bighorn, but how many of us can recall the name of at least one of the Indian villages where entire clans were wiped out?

I could cite numerous occasions throughout America and world history where genocide became paramount to victory, but like I wrote earlier, timing is everything.

Japan slaughters Chinese, Americans in a moment of Vietnam napalm wipes out villages of suspected ‘gooks’.

Hamas will win the overall prize for public relations as 10,000 plus Palestinians perish. Somebody knew ahead of time this would happen. Victory on a battlefield is moot. 10,000 deaths is a small price to pay for winning the media war and the hearts and minds of very forgetful humans.