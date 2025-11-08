God, politics, and disgusting comments

Now that the Tuesday elections have passed, I am going to reveal some of the most disgusting posts made by local, state and federal politicians over the past few weeks.

• Former immigrant himself, Sodus Town Board member Chris Tertinek posted on a social media site before Tuesday’s elections:

"Notice who is right behind Zohran Mamdani’s front line spectators at his rallies. They are wearing turbans. That should tell us something. He does not care about the Americans. God help us."

So, religion defines who is American in America, according to Tertinek?

• Trump has posted on Truth Social on Nov. 4, calling for the end of the filibuster, calling Jewish people who vote for Zohran Mamdani in the New York mayoral election "stupid," and bashing MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

Wow, must be lots of stupid Jews according to Trump.

• President Donald Trump on Saturday (11/1) threatened U.S. military intervention in Nigeria and the withholding of all foreign aid if its government continues “to allow the killing of Christians.”

Trump said in a post to social media that if Nigeria does not halt the persecution of Christians, he may send U.S. troops “guns-a-blazing” to “completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action,” he wrote.

“If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!”

• Cuomo faced recent accusations of Islamophobia from Mamdani after he appeared to agree with a radio host that Mamdani would cheer "another 9/11." Cuomo later said he thought the host was joking and that the host’s remark was offensive, but that Mamdani was being divisive and falsely alleging Islamophobia..

On Monday (11/3) the president said he would be reluctant to send more than "the very minimum" level of federal funding to his hometown of New York if Mamdani was elected.

This echoed comments he made in a television interview on Sunday, during which he referred to Mamdani as a communist - a label that Mamdani firmly rejected.

• Republican strategist Steve Bannon issued a warning for Republicans after Mamdami’s huge victory on Tuesday.

They need to take Zohran Mamdani’s win very seriously.

“There should be flashing red lights all over,” he said in an interview with POLITICO.

• A recent exposure of racist and antisemitic messages in a Young Republicans group chat has caused hurt and outrage — and rightly so.

For Black and Jewish Americans who have recently joined or are considering the Republican Party, incidents like this reinforce painful fears — that their presence may not be fully welcomed, or worse, openly mocked.

Party leaders should require or strongly encourage those involved to engage with these resources — visit exhibitions, hear survivor testimonies, study the history of hate.

• Trump’s plans to cheat the 2025 midterms in favor of Republicans is backfiring.

Blue Democrat state leaders are joining the frey.

California voters on Tuesday approved new congressional maps to favor Democrats in the 2026 midterms, delivering Gov. Gavin Newsom a victory in his proxy battle with President Donald Trump.

No President Trump, dumb Californians did not start this redistricting battle

Hate is not instinctual, whether it is religious in nature, or race, it is learned,.

So too must tolerance and empathy be taught.

The question is: How do we turn shame into growth rather than just punishment?