Governor Cuomo is a jerk...most of the time

New York State, under the venerable (?) Governor Andrew Cuomo, has determined people have the right to know...about just about any police reports and backgrounds on a police officer, including their photos. You know, it’s the old..”Your Right To Know” thing.

Luckily, a federal judge has halted the public release of police officer disciplinary records in New York, temporarily turning back a state transparency reform enacted in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. Trust me, the temporary order will not hold under Cuomunism

But just to let you know how far left things can get under Cuomo and the Democrat controlled governmental houses, A New York state lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require officers to obtain personal liability insurance as an incentive to crack down on police misconduct. That is pending and hopefully common sense will prevail, but I doubt it.

Mind you, Cuomo is the ultra-progressive idiot who has determined that absolutely no one is ever guilty of, or should have the determination of possible guilt, and should not be behind bars for just about any possible, not yet determined guilty plea, or conviction- possible crime.

Take for example, poor Torique R. Watson, age 27, of Hollis, NY. There he was just driving down Route 104 in Sodus when those really mean Troopers stopped the 2018 Honda he was operating.

Those real mean Troopers seized 90 pounds of packaged marijuana and $1400 in cash. The money was surely a gift from his mother, probably to continue his training and schooling to become a brain surgeon.

Actually, State Police had been on to Watson and the traffic stop was well coordinated.

Watson was charged with 1 count of Criminal Possession of Marijuana 1st and 1 count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree. He was transported to SP Williamson, processed and arraigned at CAP Court where he was released on his own recognizance.

Why was a known drug dealer simply released you ask? Simply because New York State has taken the lead in law and justice reform (A boast by idiot Cuomo).

You see, poor Watson is simply misunderstood. He had no idea those 90 pounds of marijuana and the money would be assumed to be drug money. He was just a simpleton, doing a friend a favor. If you buy that, you are as stupid as Cuomo.

Local District Attorneys, police and courts often realize that the people arraigned, or simply released on appearance tickets, consider a drug bust a part of doing business. With his background and current charges, do you think for a moment that Watson is reevaluating his current life choices? Do you firmly believe Watson has not, perhaps, continued to dabble in his current chosen profession while awaiting his long delayed days in court?

Locals know when a person belongs behind bars, either for their safety, or ours. They know that sexual predator, that wife-beater, that child pornographer, multi-arrested burglar, will probably not look for redemption. Yes, cases can take months, or more, to reach a conclusion. Yes, the public will probably see a re-arrest of the same individual over and over again. Yes, that same scofflaw may not show on the arranged court date, numerous times, knowing they will probably just be arrested again and again, only to be released again and again without bail. Yes, we needed some reform, but the pendulum has swung way too far to the left and there are few police and courts that would argue for the current, more coddling of crime. Believe it, or not, some people are...just bad to the bone.

Now, saying Cuomo is an idiot (and yes, he is), let me give him a thumbs up.

Cuomo and NY have become the poster child for how to, at least temporarily, put a check on the spread of coronavirus. People being people, some protested and denied the virus. People being people, some refuse to contain and avoid further spread have said no to masks and social distancing. Yes, we will have a further spread and eventually a vaccination will be approved. People being people, expect a portion of “free thinkers” to reject a solution to stopping this pandemic and others that are sure to pop up in the future. Basically, people being people, allows for a certain number of idiots.