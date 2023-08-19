Guess who?

This person, after being observed by many licensed medical professionals, for many years, has been diagnosed with:

• Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder

• Preoccupied with fantasies about beauty, brilliance, success, and power

• Unable to handle criticism

• Tendency to lash out if they feel slighted

• Likely to take advantage of others to get what they want

• Overly concerned about their appearance

• Have an expectation of being treated as superior

• Lack of empathy for others

• Inflated sense of self and inability to self-regulate

• Have no remorse for hurting others and no interest in apologizing unless it benefits them

• Have an attitude of deserving the best of everything

• Tendency to monopolize conversations and/or mistreat those who they perceive as inferior

• Hidden insecurity and a weak sense of self

• Tendency to blame others for their own bad behavior

• Seeing the world in black-and-white terms, including seeing others as either friend or foe

• Seeking to win at all costs, leaving a great amount of pain, frustration, and even heartache in their wake

• Not caring about the pain they cause others—or maybe even sadistic, enjoying it and experiencing it as empowering

• Doing what it takes to protect themselves from loss, inconvenience, or failing to get what they want in any situation

If you haven’t figured out who this mystery wacko is....read on....

Years ago 350 health professionals had signed and submitted a letter to Congress claiming Former President Donald Trump’s mental health was deteriorating dangerously during his prior impeachment proceedings.

"We are convinced that, as the time of possible impeachment approaches, Donald Trump has the real potential to become ever more dangerous, a threat to the safety of our nation," said Drs. Bandy Lee, a Yale psychiatrist, Jerrold Post, a former CIA profiler, and John Zinner, a psychiatrist at George Washington University.

The petition was first reported by the British news outlet The Independent.

Lee told The Independent that Trump had appeared to be showing signs of delusion by doubling down on falsehoods and conspiracy theories.

Okay, most Americans could probably recognize the former president within the first few descriptions.

Now comes the real question... "Why do so many current Republican s still back a man who is obviously deranged?

The answer is actually pretty simple. Human beings facing myriad life complications go into defense mode. They simply refuse to recognize flaws in their decision makings and prefer to stick to their guns.

The Republican Party is learning the hard way, that after decades of push, the majority of the nation will not follow their proclaimed objectives. Abortion, birth control, restrictive voting laws and finger pointing, quiet racism, even some items of gun control are becoming, or soon will be a reality.

The Republican Party on the local, state and national forefronts is discovering that if the Party supports the ‘chosen one" for a particular position, not all members are in agreement and will not follow the Party crowd.

Getting candidates shoved down their voting throats by Party hierarchy simply does not fly anymore.

Instead of following established rules of law and often common sense, some Party peeps would rather shift blame and divert attention from root problems, like numerous indictments.

One of the prize idiots of this method are Party leaders House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, along with representative Jim Jordan and a host of others snickers. It is more prudent to back the likes of Trump over loosing any semblance of power. Yes, it is a sad comment for democracy, for this nation.

The very idea that followers would stick with Trump as democracy becomes secondary to twisted beliefs was once unimaginable. Alas, not anymore.

Trump supporters have, or are becoming fanatical in their Trump loyalty. Take for example the Texas woman (story on Page A4)) who was arrested last week on allegations that she sent a threatening and racist voicemail to the federal judge in Washington, D.C., who was randomly assigned to oversee the Justice Department’s election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

All of the Federal and State prosecutors that have indicted the former president have received death threats and require protection from Trump zealots. This along with judges and jurors in the cases.

Speak against the Trump parade and get subscription cancellations. This is nothing new, but when opinions contrary to Trump appear, regardless of the content of the rest of the paper, Trumpsters respond.

When (gasp) a Republican attempts to stand up for real party values, the angry following trumps out all sound questions and comments.

Most of the Republicans challenging Trump in a presidential bid dare not upset the very loyal, vocal Trump tirade.

A tried and true retired Republican Judge perhaps voiced the real truth.

Interviewed by Judy Woodruff for the PBS News Hour was Retired Judge Michael Luttig, one of the most influential conservatives to have served in the federal judiciary. He clerked for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia while he was on the appellate circuit, served as assistant counsel to President Ronald Reagan, and was the assistant attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, who later appointed him to the United States Court of Appeals...

"But, as of today, and for the past two-and-a-half years, since January 6, 2021, it has been the Republicans who have reprehensibly failed us as Americans. On January 6, the former president and the Republican allies, his allies and supporters, declared war on American democracy."...

"He bears a disproportionate share of responsibility, if not the entire responsibility.

The former president sought to overturn an American election which he had lost fair and square. For four years, these claims by the former president and his Republican allies have corroded and corrupted American democracy and American elections. Vast, vast numbers of Americans, into the millions, today no longer believe in the elections in the United States of America.

They no longer believe in the institutions of law and democracy in America, the very pillars of our foundation. And many of those people have begun even to question the Constitution of the United States."... We can expect that if the president were to be acquitted, that he and all of his supporters would claim that was vindication that he was right that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

Were that to be the case, I don’t believe that American democracy could be saved, at least in the near future."...

Any leader, Republican or Democrat, who has not spoken against January 6 and the former president’s role in it has betrayed their oath.

January 6 and what the former president did is not politics. And it certainly is not partisan politics. This is far above and beyond politics.

And, as we now know, it’s literally crimes against the United States of America. But all of our politicians, and especially the Republicans, have regarded it as nothing more than politics. In that respect, they have failed Americans. It’s critical to American democracy that you have two very strong political parties who are competing against each other on the issues, the public policy issues before the nation.

We can’t have one party who is supporting and defending what occurred on January 6, together with the president of the United States who caused January 6. We can’t have that. We cannot function until the Republican Party comes to its senses.

And, in my view, I don’t consider the Republican Party a political party in the United States at the moment."

The entire interview by Judy Woodruff with Retired Judge Michael Luttig can be found at PBS.com, aired on Monday, August 14 on the PBS news Hour.

As for me, I will NOT stop poking the Republican Party or those supporting the downfall of the United States.