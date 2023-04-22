Guns, guns, guns, guns, guns, guns!

ek’s topic will be?

It is not unlikely that almost all the editorial cartoonists this week had various inputs on the recent gun violence across the Country.

It is not my fault that on A4, the STATE, NATION, WORLD NEWS NOTES page has an enormous number of shootings and fatality stories.

By the way, those were only a few scatterings of gun violence deaths across the nation last week.

On Thursday the Associated Press reported that a State of Maine man killed his parents before firing on nearby motorists. The man confessed to killing four people, including his parents, and then firing on motorists on a busy interstate highway, just days after being released from prison, police said Wednesday.

The seven people shot in Maine were the latest victims of mass shootings in the U.S., whose targets included a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee; a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, and a Sweet Sixteen party in a small city in Alabama.

A gunman in Maine, Joseph Eaton, 34, had been released April 14 from the Maine Correctional Center in Windham, where he was picked up by his mother after completing a sentence for aggravated assault, police said. That crime was serious enough to prevent him from possessing a gun in Maine. Over the past decade he has been charged with more than a half-dozen crimes.

But wait! This editorial is being written on Thursday afternoon. I have no idea how to predict if there will be any more mass deaths and shootings before we go to deadline on Friday afternoon.

Oh, sure, we can attribute the gun deaths to mental health, but let’s admit it, that is a ‘cop’ out.

We can attribute the gun violence to stricter New York State laws that prevent good citizens the opportunity of arming themselves.

The Second Amendment diehards can point to our founding fathers intentions. The text of the Second Amendment reads in full: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

The framers of the Bill of Rights adapted the wording of the amendment from nearly identical clauses in some of the original 13 state constitutions.

Okay, so the framers of the Second Amendment had no idea their muskets would evolve into high capacity AR15 type and simple hand guns with modified capacities that turn it into a machine gun.

The Second Amendment folks never imagined, or defined rogue militias, or anyone with a grudge spraying bullets at a 16 year-olds birthday party. How would they even imagine such future scenarios.

The Second Amendment ancients had no clue that some far-right states would consider any type of gun control some kind of curse upon gun ownership.

The Second Amendment authors had no clue that future politicians would grovel for votes using the past writings of a sacred Constitution and amendments to ensure their standings.

We have come to the point that the Second Amendment outlining gun ownership has become a god on a pedestal to way too many.

Meanwhile, some - many - gun owners place that ownership and any vile restrictions above human life. After all, there is the possibility that the government can usurp human rights and the need for personal gun ownership become paramount.

Yes, put all the money you want into mental health, arming, return to the often brutality of the days of the old west.

Tell me how any of the far right solutions would saved the kids in a school room, birthday party, people at work, somebody ringing the wrong doorbell, or some innocent cheerleaders pulling into the wrong driveway becoming shooting victims?

This nation has gone, gun, gun, gun, gun, gun, gun crazy and we have become the world’s joke that continues on the path of lunacy as the deaths keep piling up.