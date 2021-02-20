Guns, wonderful guns

Before gun peeps get into a dizzy, relax, take a breath and just read and think.

Let’s start out with the premise that those wonderful founding fathers were...human and not at all perfect. Geeps, some of them actually owned slaves, thought women were subservient and had no real concept of the wild future, human socializing, or anti-socializing.

The Second Amendment reads ‘regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Obviously, by modern terms, this means the government should not make licensing and registration of guns a mandate. It also means gun shows should go unregulated and anybody should be able to sell guns to everybody and anybody.

It also means that machine guns, AR15, Assault Rifles other forms of fast repeating weapons should be okay. Background checks are for sissies and even the unstable should have the right to bear arms.

While we’re at it, armor piercing ammunition should be commonplace along with ghost guns. While were at it, gun carry laws and even open carry laws should be an everyday occurrence.

Don’t get me wrong, I have several friends, neighbors who have gun permits and even one gun shop owner among people I consider friends.

I do believe all citizens have the right to possess and carry a gun if it is their thing. Personally, I use the pen (pencil) as my weapon of choice and that too is covered by an amendment.

Governments, from state to state are totally different as are their populations. What is illegal in New York, is laughed upon in Texas and most of the South. That is the Great Divide in political over and under tones.

It was not long ago when open gun shows provided access to everyone and anyone wanting a gun. It still exists where a person can legally buy numerous guns in one state, take them to a more regulated state and make a hefty profit in the underground gun market.

Then, there are the legal gun owners who either by mistake, or plain stupidity, leave guns out for easy steals and misuse.

The NRA (National Rifle Association), the gun advocacy group, with five million members, fights like hell to prevent any and almost all gun regulations. Trouble is that the NRA is operated by humans, mostly men, who are not perfect and have ferocious political attitudes.

They obviously have had bad bookkeeping and overall oversight since they have filed bankruptcy. Now, using anger at New York State, they are moving their operations to a friendlier southern state to regroup.

Regardless of morals and truth, some advocates fight every law regarding gun ownership.

In an article by the Everytown Research and Policy “Claiming the lives of more than 23,000 Americans every year, including 1,200 children and teens, firearm suicide is a significant public health crisis in the US. Nearly two-thirds of all gun deaths in the US are suicides, resulting in an average of 64 deaths a day. And the problem is getting worse: Over the past decade, the US firearm suicide rate has increased by 13 percent. This trend has been of particular concern for children and teens, whose firearm suicide rate has increased by 59 percent over the past 10 years; and for veterans, who have a firearm suicide rate 1.5 times higher than non-veteran adults.”

Personally, I have helped clean up a suicide by gun incident scene, and there are numerous reports, including this past week, of Wayne County residents committing suicide with a gun.

Now we have men carrying AR15s and questionable weapons at marches and protests that may, or may not turn into riots. They were even some seen at the January 6th insurrection touting weapons in place.

Of course the gun advocates show the number of Hispanic and Blacks shooting up neighborhoods in large cities, but somehow I missed the names of Hispanic and Black gun manufacturers in the mix.

Please don’t forget the domestic abuse factor. Howls went out when courts seized a variety of weapons in cases of domestic, physical abuse by gun owners. Seems logical in cases where emotions get taxed, but not to some Second Amendment folks

I also note that almost all mass shooting incidents were perpetrated by...white men!...and boys.

Bottom line, there are groups out there who dislike one side of the political spectrum. When we get to the point where a 17 year-old kills two people at a protest, we have to rethink everything.

Plausible gun laws are a reality. Mental illness, isolation, being fired from a job, a variety of disorders, drug addictions all have contributing factors which the founding fathers never took into consideration.

Relax, keep your guns for sport, hunting and protection if necessary. We must rethink the meaning of the Second Amendment and the real world today. Many may not like government regulations on guns, but in today’s social factors and innovation, sticking to just the Second Amendment written hundreds of years ago is simply unacceptable.

Guns, YES, common sense regulations YES.