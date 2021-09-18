Hard to believe...

Just thought I would fill you in on some absolutely bizarre, mind-blowing and amazing things happening in this world of ours.

First. I got a press release from Taco Bell:

“Taco Bell is launching a nationwide pilot program with TerraCycle® to divert as many used sauce packets as possible away from landfills and give them new life, following an initial trial earlier this year. This partnership is the beginning and part of a potential industry-wide solution for recycling sauce packets and other single-use food packaging.

Taco Bell’s hot sauce packets have been there for all sorts of pivotal life moments, from spicing up a meal to inspiring creative outfits and aiding marriage proposals. While the beloved packets provide such promise, they are made of commonly used single-use flexible film materials, which unfortunately leads to 8.2 billion used packets a year ending up in a landfill.

“As simple as it sounds, it’s important to remember to first reduce our consumption habits, then reuse products wherever possible, and then recycle,” said Missy Schaaphok, Taco Bell’s Director of Global Nutrition & Sustainability. “We’re excited that TerraCycle has provided a way for us to extend the life cycle of our iconic sauce packets as we reevaluate the rest of our packaging suite.”

TerraCycle is an international recycling leader that collects traditionally non-recyclable items, cleans them, then melts and remolds them into hard plastic that can be used to make recycled products. That means one day, used hot sauce packets will be transformed and given a second life. Since the majority of Taco Bell transactions currently take place at the drive-thru and fans eat their meal out-of-restaurant, U.S. customers can mail-in their packets via four simple steps:

Sign up for a TerraCycle account, if you don’t already have one.

Collect empty sauce packets within a cardboard box or any other recyclable container you already have on hand.

Once your collection box is full, log into your TerraCycle account to download and print a free shipping label.

Ship your box via UPS.”

Bottom line?

Save all those gooey, smelly packets and store them, package them, then call your favorite UPS driver to unload them. What? You don’t already have a TerraCycle account? Hard to believe!

While you’re at it, I guess you could save all those McDonald’s ketchup packages, old soy sauce squeezes and throw them in the same box. I kind of doubt either Taco Bell, or TerraCycle would sort through your box and angrily send them back.

White House praises FOX news?

Fox is earning some rare praise from the White House after essentially admitting on Tuesday that it will follow the protocols pushed by the Biden administration to limit the spread of the coronavirus. In a memo I obtained, Fox Corp. human resources chief Kevin Lord effectively communicated to employees that they all face a choice: Get vaccinated or face a daily COVID-19 test.

Throughout the pandemic, Fox has privately implemented common sense health measures to protect its employees, while simultaneously allowing its most influential hosts and personalities to publicly trash such measures.

Yes, FOX News both attacked President Biden’s vaccine/testing mandate Tuesday night, while on the other hand it implements a version of it...

Yes, you can now achieve Lady, or Lordship status!

Some smart thinking entrepreneur in Scotland is selling a dedicated plot of land measuring 1 square foot, 5 square feet or 10 square feet.

You then receive a personalized title certificate with your name or the name of the title holder. A unique plot number that will be assigned to the title holder.

Your digital certificate will be emailed to you within 24 hours.

They plant a tree for every order.

You get a digital personalized members handbook, a free print of a hand-drawn detailed map of the Saline, Dunfermline, showing all of the details around your estate, including the Saline and Blairingone Parish Church, Saline Golf Club, Nether Kinneddar Lodge Cottages, and many more.

Cost for this land and title? A mere $138.95.

No worries, there is no tax on land in Scotland, but you can get a printed certificate for an additional $30 bucks, framed $59 more.

Somebody is making mucho bucks.