Have we gone completely insane?

The answer, especially if you are a far right conservative Republican, is a resounding YES.

Here are some head bobbing examples of what is happening across American in light of social thought.

First, we have an outright obsession with the AR15, no, make that an infatuation.

According to a story in the Washington Post, the AR-15 is the best-selling rifle in the United States, industry figures indicate. About 1 in 20 U.S. adults — or roughly 16 million people — own at least one AR-15, according to polling data from The Washington Post and Ipsos.

Almost every major gunmaker now produces its own version of the weapon. The modern AR-15 dominates the walls and websites of gun dealers.

The WP stated: "The AR-15 has gained a polarizing hold on the American imagination. Its unmistakable silhouette is used as a political statement emblazoned on T-shirts and banners and, among a handful of conservative members of Congress, on silver lapel pins. One Republican lawmaker, Rep. Barry Moore of Alabama, introduced a bill in February to declare the AR-15 the “National Gun of America.”

It also has become a stark symbol of the nation’s gun violence epidemic. Through it all, even after repeated mass killings involving the AR-15 that accounted for some of the nation’s darkest moments, efforts in Congress to resurrect an assault weapons ban repeatedly fizzled. “The protection of the AR-15 has become the number one priority for the gun lobby,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), a vocal supporter of stronger gun laws. He added: “It makes it harder to push this issue on the table because the gun lobby does so much messaging around it.”

The weapon was/is used in military, but was described as useless in hunting and recreational shooting before it became a national infatuation, especially by the far right.

Second, the board of the Tallahassee Classical School pressured Principal Hope Carrasquilla to resign last week after an image of the David was shown to a sixth-grade art class. The school has a policy requiring parents to be notified in advance about “controversial” topics being taught.

Carrasquilla believes the board targeted her after three parents complained about a lesson including a photo of the David, a 5-meter tall (17 foot) nude marble sculpture dating from 1504. The work, reflecting the height of the Italian Renaissance, depicts the Biblical David going to fight Goliath armed only with his faith in God.

Carrasquilla has said two parents complained because they weren’t notified in advance that a nude would be shown, while a third called the iconic statue pornographic.

That’s right folks, art, the human body are pornographic!

Third, the Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton duet song ‘Rainbowland’ from a Cyrus’ 2017 album "Younger Now" was banned from Wisconsin first-grade concert. Initially the song was part of a spring concert. The kids loved the upbeat song, but the Heyer Elementary administration was not going to permit the song to be performed after all. Students were "so sad," said the first grade teacher.

School District of Waukesha Superintendent Jim Sebert confirmed to Fox 6 — who first reported the incident — that "Rainbowland" was dropped from the set list, and cited a specific school board policy, saying: "It was determined that ‘Rainbowland’ could be perceived as controversial."???

When asked why she thought the song was pulled, the teacher told the Journal Sentinel: "I really don’t know. There’s so many different things it could be. We do have a controversial content policy within our district. And it’s a little bit vague. So it’s hard to know exactly what the district would say is controversial or not."

"Through the grapevine," the teacher said, she heard that the song being vetoed had to do with Cyrus being the singer of it.????

Fourth, there has been a dramatic uptick in challenged books over the past few years, an escalation of censorship tactics, and the coordinated harassment of teachers and librarians has regularly put book banning efforts in news headlines.

Book bans and challenges doubled from 2020 to 2021, according to the American Library Association.

LGBTQ books account for one third of all attempted bans. Some conservative politicians are leading the charge. Libraries are fighting back and expanding access to books.

Banned books are not new, but they have gained new relevance in an escalating culture war that puts books centering racism, sexuality and gender identity at risk in public schools and libraries.

Even locally, the Hilton School District has received three days of anonymous bomb threats over the school district’s debate over a book called "This Book is Gay."

You see, even though 7-10% of the U.S. population identifies as LGBTQ, we should discourage their very lives.

An NBC News report stated: More than half of states have banned books as anti-LGBTQ and anti-race education laws spread

An ABC News story reported: A record-breaking 1,269 demands were made to censor library books and resources in 2022, the highest number of attempted book bans since the American Library Association began collecting data over 20 years ago, the association said.

A record 2,571 unique books were targeted for censorship in 2022, a 38% increase from 2021 when 1,858 titles were targeted.

"Of the overall number of books challenged, 90% were part of attempts to censor multiple titles," the ALA said. "Of the books challenged, 40% were in cases involving 100 or more books."

Kentucky Gov. Beshear allowed ‘book-banning’ bill to become law without his signature.

The bill defines “harmful to minors” as material that contains, in an obscene manner, the unclothed or apparently unclothed human male or female genitals, pubic area, or buttocks or the female breast, or visual depictions of, simulations of, or explicit written descriptions of, sexual acts. When taken as a whole, the material is “harmful to minors” if it appeals to excessive interest in sex or is patently offensive to prevailing standards regarding what is suitable material for minors.

Of course, if they look down they may actually see their penis, or breasts and become aghast at the sight of their own sexuality.

Oh, please don’t forget the books from racial topics, poor, class stereotypes, marginalized human beings, historical violence...where does it stop!

Fifth, the ever so popular Florida Governor, Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis’s war on math/history, by promoting a revisionary history, one that makes us more comfortable.

The answer to school violence is simple, just arm teachers!(?)

He has picked a fight with the College Board over AP African American studies and has hinted at doing away with AP courses altogether. His laws against the teaching of race, sexual orientation, and gender have led to strict book bans in various school districts. In higher education, the governor is rolling back diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives; reducing tenure protections; and moving school leaders to review core courses to make sure they’re free of “liberal indoctrination.”

Truth be damned if it reveals a history of facts, over the pabulum of social comfort and getting elected in a crazed, far right vision of life. Yes, some Republicans have a real grasp of reality.