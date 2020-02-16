No two nations are alike. What is good for the gander, may be disastrous for the goose.

Oh gosh, I could go on and on with cute slogans and phrases, but today’s topic is health care and pretty much the slogans and phrases ring true.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines Universal Health Coverage (UHC) as:

• a system where everyone has access to quality health services, and

• everyone is protected against financial risk incurred while accessing care

People will scream about socialism in medicine, but imagine what we would do now without those good old socialist-deemed products called Social Security and Medicaid? Bottom line, we have not only learned to live with them, but have accepted them as part of our social (socialism) structure.

Neither Democrats, nor Republicans have come up with a 100% working system for health care. During the Obama administration “Obama Care” (aka) Affordable…Universal Health Care, took a whack at it and solved some of the problems, while creating a few along the way.

Hey, what about the Canadians, the Australians, the English, they have solved the problem, right?

Hmm, let’s look at Australia.

In a story by Australian Leena O’Brien, she wrote:

“All citizens, permanent residents, and certain visa holders are eligible to receive high-quality, free public inpatient and outpatient hospital care. This includes free emergency department visits through Medicare. However, many people also pay an out-of-pocket fee to see a doctor in the community setting (GP or other private specialist). Unfortunately, the patient’s Medicare rebate for these services has failed to increase with rising health costs.

Approximately 57% of Australians also choose to have private health cover. Private health insurance can supplement allied health services, optometry, and dental. Furthermore, it enables access to private hospitals with your choice of healthcare provider and reduced waiting times for elective procedures. The Australian government also provides a subsidy for private insurance costs to families. They use a sliding scale based on income to encourage uptake of private insurance.

So, how does Australia manage to provide basic public services for all Australians? As well as being funded through general taxation, all Australians pay a 2% Medicare income tax levy. An additional levy of 1% is applied to high-income earners who choose not to take out private coverage.

Compare this to the U.S. system. In the 1960s, Medicare and Medicaid were introduced in America and funded by U.S. payroll taxes. They provide coverage to very low-income earners and the elderly. However, the majority of Americans are not included in this small cohort and are therefore responsible for almost all of their healthcare costs.

Most families obtain private insurance coverage through their employer, but this is often only available if they are employed full-time. Insurance policies also vary widely in their level of coverage, co-payments, and deductibles. So, most patients are still subject to out-of-pocket costs. The self-employed and many part-time employees are left to fund their own insurance completely. And this is often beyond their means.

The funding of medications also differs between the countries. Australia has a Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) that caps the out-of-pocket cost of most medications for all Australians. Meanwhile, patients in the USA rely on their private insurance to cover their medications. What is eligible for coverage varies widely amongst insurers. Thus, many can find themselves responsible for the full cost of essential medication. In some cases, this can be financially crippling. It is frightening how common it is to see desperate people on street-corners, begging for donations to cover their medication or healthcare costs.

Let’s compare the healthcare costs

It’s no secret that healthcare costs in the USA are high compared to other countries. I have heard many anecdotal stories about U.S. medical costs from friends over the years before I had a chance to experience it for myself. One such example is an $8,000 Emergency Department bill for a child who needed IV rehydration for gastroenteritis. Another one is about a patient incurring a $50,000 debt for an air ambulance inter-hospital transfer to a stroke unit…

Reasons for the high cost of healthcare in the U.S.

Here, we’ll take a look at what some of the reasons for the comparatively high cost of healthcare in the U.S in contrast to other OECD countries, the main ones seem to be:

Higher costs of services. This includes higher costs for laboratory tests, radiology, doctor’s fees, hospital beds, and private health insurance premiums.

A greater number of tests are ordered, such as MRIs and CT scans.

More surgeries are performed. e.g. CABG, hip and knee replacements).

Lack of controls in place to limit the rising costs of private insurance.

Greater administrative costs. In my opinion, this is probably due to insurance complexity. Most clinics will not allow you to book an appointment until the office staff personally double-check your coverage.

In the USA there is a reluctance to have tighter regulations on healthcare costs. The USA is a country with a focus on individual freedom of choice, small government, and low tax. So, this is understandable. But it is financially unsustainable. Stronger government regulation on healthcare has demonstrably delivered similar or better quality healthcare in most other OECD countries. And at half the cost or less! This appears to be politically unacceptable in the US.

Universal Health Care programs in countries leave huge gaps. Just check with and U.S. cities along the Canadian border. The are inundated with Canadians crossing the border for treatments either unavailable, or looking for more reliable patient services.

Oh yeah, why are prescription prices so high in the U.S. compared to other countries?

The U.S. is the standard in health care remedies and where most medical breakthroughs occur. Simply put, we come up with medications and procedures that make other countries swoon. Other countries put price checks on prescriptions and many procedures – something that would swat at U.S. initiatives and research.

Even though our lab to trial testing is faster than most countries, we also have something called a strict procedure, where drugs and new advances in medicine do not take short-cuts.

Under any proposed health program, either abroad, or here, there are limits. How much is the public willing to spend on a dying child, a dying mate, parent? In a rainbow society, the sky is the limit, especially if it is your child, your mate, your parent.

We do not live in a rainbow society, even though we sometimes believe we do. A hospital/doctor knows the outcome for a loved one may be limited. After all, all must die eventually. So, what is the limit of medicine, the cost assigned to saving a life?

Boy, that sounds cruel.

​​A study done at Harvard University indicated that health costs are the biggest cause of bankruptcy, representing 62% of all personal bankruptcies.

One of the interesting caveats of this study shows that 78% of filers had some form of health insurance, thus bucking the myth that medical bills affect only the uninsured.

Rare or serious diseases or injuries can easily result in hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills – bills that can quickly wipe out savings and retirement accounts, college education funds and home equity. Once these have been exhausted, bankruptcy may be the only shelter left, regardless of whether the patient or his or her family was able to apply health coverage to a portion of the bill or not.

So, if a person files bankruptcy, where does the cost end up? You could point at the doctor, hospital, or health plan, but the bottom line is us! We all pay for the bankruptcy, whether there was, or was not a paid health care plan. That is one reason behind skyrocketing health care in the U.S.

Hmm, where does that leave us in universal health care for all?

If we impose a cost structure on doctors and medicine, will the initiative to cure dissipate? Will fewer choose to go into medicine, or the scientific cure community? Whoa, which came first, the chicken or the egg?

If we provide Medicare for all, who ends up on the short stick, who pays the bills? The political football has a sketchy goal post and never ending game.

Add to this dilemma an aging society, here and across the world. With new medicine and procedures, we will live longer, without actually participating in the rising costs.

We cure epidemics with speed, thus relying on war to reduce a climbing population. Sure was easier when the Civil War doctor just sawed off the leg and hoped for the best as far as infections went. Before we recognized PTSD (Pos Traumatic Stress Disorder) I am sure medical costs were lower, but…

Would a leveled health system work? A standard amount of health care is provided by the government for all, with any and above care costs coming at a premium?

Yeah, I see the parents of a dying kid screaming at the thought that the richer neighbor’s kid could live, but not theirs.

As you can see, there is no simple solution, which is why this is such a hot political potato.

If anybody, Republican, Democrat, or whatever has the solution, I am all for supporting them for President, King, or Great Poobah!