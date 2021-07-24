Hey, Guess what?

Hell, no, you’re not going to believe this, (Especially if your a stupid Trump Republican), but this climate change thing is real.

You know how those poor South American people and those African people are doing the migration thing? They claim it is because the climate is changing, throwing their whole economic and political lives into pure havoc.

We just thought all those migrating savages just wanted an easy life in the more developed America and Europe. Now, we find out they are actually migrating to live!

Yes, South Americans and Africans are actually fleeing the at-first slowing changes in climate, due to massive storms, lands turning arid, flooding and a host of calamities.

Of course, we Americans and Europeans saw this as a violation of our way of life. I mean, Black Germans, Hispanic speaking immigrants invading our borders? Those migrants are just dying to get here, or there, anywhere but where the have lived for ions of generations.

Is it because we have reliable cable TV? Uninterrupted cell phone coverage? Perhaps they are really seeking actual survival?

We have seen all the news stories along borders, desperate scores of humans either drowning in fleeing sinking boats, or dying in deserts and political mayhem. A few hundred here, a few thousand there, it really should not concern us more than a passing news moment. Besides, who needs the Amazon forests anymore when we have the convenient Amazon app to order readily available everything?

But wait! The Western U.S., the massive forest fires, decline of the vegetable and fruit growing areas in California that supply most of our needs is in a panic. Not enough water in some places, too many storms in the Florida food miles are making orange juice more expensive? Well that’s inconvenient.

Hey, did you see that wash-out in Europe last week? Entire towns suddenly disappeared when they received a season of water in days! Kind of hard to attribute that to migration patterns.

They now say the effects of this myth called climate change is accelerating and gasp, real. Wow, even Germans have to move, migrate out of areas now in the flux of change.

There was a story last week about how gear-heads in Formula One racing circuits are begrudgingly looking at ways to curb carbon emissions. This simply is not convenient. Next thing you know they (the powers that be) will want to completely eliminate fossil fuel engines.

Well, actually, every industrial nation and business conglomerate is way ahead of the curve. Unlike the ordinary ‘Ugly American’, the future dollars are already burying the combustion engine. Most car manufacturers announced the do-away with fossil fuel engines within 20 years. Now year this, it will acutely happen within this decade, if not sooner.

Promised drops in carbon build-ups no longer look at the long range. This very inconvenient climate change thing is here and now. Notice how rainfalls, droughts, hurricanes, tornadoes, plant growths and moving agriculture are a reality?

Hmm, maybe we should start recycling more, demanding changes in product packaging, think about ways to conserve and accept changes in energy. Whoa, maybe we should even consider banning more plastics that are environmental enemies? Either that, or we can simply turn off the news and listen to stupid politicians who tell us what we want to hear.