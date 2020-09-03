Hey have you heard about this coronavirus thing?

Gee, I had no idea that this coronavirus thing would be such a big deal. Come to find out it has really thrown a wrench into...just about everything.

I have to admit, before the rise of the “virus”, I lead a pretty stoic life style. Due to a series of medical set-backs, along with the fact that I am much older and very sedately comfortable with doing more with less energy, the corona thing really did not upset the Ron Holdraker apple cart. Simply put, I was already ready to be sequestered/quarantined.

I absolutely love how we run around like beheaded chickens, ready to assert reasons and blame for the current situation. Now, how about a dose of reality.

Neither the Chinese, Africans, or any other far away places or people are responsible for the current situation. Bottom line, scientists and straight thinking politicians along with normal people, have known it (THE VIRUS) was probably going to land on our doorsteps eventually.

The current administration calls it the Chinese Virus. They too realize name-calling and blame goes far beyond the rhetoric. This is really a case of Politics vs. Science.

Let’s go back a number of years, okay, let’s go back millions of years. The earth has undergone numerous changes in climate, land vs. water distribution and changes in biology--animal life---human foot prints.

As continents drifted apart, each claimed its own hold on local conditions. I know this is difficult for many, but try to follow along.

Bacteria and viruses, along with trapped gases became unique to regional conditions. Permafrost hid some microscopic entities and hot, humid areas claimed their own piece of the puzzle. Now add human and other animal migration to the formula. Please do not forget something called “CLIMATE CHANGE”.

Permafrost is thawing due to increased temperatures. The oceans are warming, releasing old titans of nastier former icky things the human population never dealt with in the past. Humans are exploring, and burning rain forests, to make a buck, again finding new and yucky viruses and bacteria. Add to this our overwhelming desire to drill for fossil fuels in arctic areas to make a buck and you have the perfect scenario to release something new into our world

Many years ago, scientists warned the general public about all the icky-yucky things to come, but let’s admit it, we really did not give a hoot.

Monkeys in the jungle, bats in far off caves, birds flying afar began sniffing, eating different combinations of things, where no man had gone before. We, as humans, interacted with other primates and flying things and soon... we were exposed to HIV, Sars, myriad new things looking for hosts.

Past administrations warned of the potential of a carnivorous, as did civilian and scientific folks, but alas, it took the current condition for humans to awaken.

Of course, once we realized we were in a pile of shit, we denied, made excuses, blamed everybody and anybody for the coronavirus. Then, we relied on the politicians to solve the mess and were met with confusion and finger pointing. It is really what we do best as humans.

“Being forced to wear a mask in public takes away my human rights”. “Being forced to get a vaccine is abhorrent to my very existence, regardless of the outcome on me, my family, or you”

Yup, we are human to a fault.