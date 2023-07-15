Hey, stupid, yeah you!

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure this out. Actually, a rocket scientist, along with every other rational person of learning, has seen this coming for decades.

Ahh, but were not talking about rational human beings, we’re talking about the pure, unadulterated, highly stupid humans living on this planet.

In a story last week by Hannah Fingerhut for the Associated Press, she wrote: "The harassment started to intensify as TV meteorologist Chris Gloninger did more reporting on climate change during local newscasts — outraged emails and even a threat to show up at his house."

Gloninger said he had been recruited, in part, to “shake things up” at the Iowa station where he worked, but backlash was building. The man who sent him a series of threatening emails was charged with third-degree harassment. The Des Moines station asked him to dial back his coverage, facing what he called an understandable pressure to maintain ratings.

“I started just connecting the dots between extreme weather and climate change, and then the volume of pushback started to increase quite dramatically,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press.

So, on June 21, he announced that he was leaving KCCI-TV — and his 18-year career in broadcast journalism altogether.

Gloninger’s experience is all too common among meteorologists across the country who are encountering reactions from viewers as they tie climate change to extreme temperatures, blizzards, tornadoes and floods in their local weather reports. For on-air meteorologists, the anti-science trend that has emerged in recent years compounds a deepening skepticism of the news media.

Many meteorologists say it’s a reflection of a more hostile political landscape that has also affected workers in a variety of jobs previously seen as nonpartisan, including librarians, school board officials and election workers.

For several years now, Gloninger said, “beliefs are amplified more than truth and evidence-based science. And that is not a good situation to be in as a nation.”...

Meteorologists have long been subjected to abuse, but that has intensified in recent years, said Sean Sublette, a former TV meteorologist and now the chief meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

“More than once, I’ve had people call me names or tell me I’m stupid or these kinds of harassing type things simply for sharing information that they didn’t want to hear," he said."

Now hear this - Hey stupid, yeah you! Climate change is real. -

You can ignore all the changes in temperatures and chalk it up to the more commonly excuse that it is nothing more than changing, short-lived "weather" patterns. That, however, does not explain rising sea levels, melting polar caps, draughts, flooding, wild fires, rising world temperatures and a host of other indicators.

You can deride pushes limiting and eventually eliminating fossil fuels as an inconvenience to your lifestyle and simply chose political right-wing advocates to express your short-term ignorance.

The truth is combustion, fossil fuel feeding devices, along with their coal and gas suppliers are short lived. We should be pushing for better solutions.

Continuing on the Fingerhut story..."A decade ago, far fewer TV meteorologists were talking about climate change on air, although they wanted to do so, said Edward Maibach, the director of the Center for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University.

The Weather Channel gave its first climate reporter, scientist Heidi Cullen, a dedicated show in 2006. She faced bitter and sexist resistance from some viewers, including conservative leaders, as she challenged other TV forecasters to address global warming in their reporting.

Climate Matters, a National Science Foundation-funded project, piloted in 2010 and fully launched in 2012 to support reporting on climate change by providing data analysis, graphics and other reporting materials.

Now TV meteorologists across the country report on climate change, though Maibach said they don’t always use those words. It is increasingly common to at least show its effects, he said, like highlighting the trend of more days in a year hitting temperatures above 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius)."

The facts are that farming has, or is beginning to feel change worldwide. Here in the U.S. farmers are finding alternate crops as temperatures and water sources dry up old ways of agriculture.

The simplistic answer to rising fossil fuels costs is simply loosen restrictions and drill/mine more, but we cannot drill/mine more out of the reality of climate change.

So, when the ‘rightist’ scream for more, more and the stupid, yeah, you, follow like the sheep you have become, prepare for earth to follow in the paths of Mercury, Venus and Mars, totally uninhabited.

Oh, and scream bloody murder as migrants, already feeling the pinch, flood your borders in an attempt to survive.

If you are pictured in this writing, please be offended, fume and snort, but don’t shoot the messengers.