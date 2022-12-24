Powered by Dark Sky
How can some deny reality?

by Ron Holdraker
December 24, 2022

What kind of person can overlook reality? Who in their right mind can sacrifice morality, their actual conscience, all for a political cause?

In the presence of overwhelming proof, facts, including video and co-conspirator testimony, violations of law, it has become obvious millions of Americans can do this in a heartbeat.

With a wink and a nod, millions have sacrificed democracy in favor of convenience and self-pride in a candidate, an entire political party, a violated process, all for naught.

There was little question former President Donald Trump had violated numerous laws, brought democracy to the brink and lowered the standards for  politic in general.

Questions:

• Did you not see Trump’s speech and rhetoric that led up to the January 6th Capital attacks? 

• Whether you are a Democrat, Republican, Conservative, or Independent, the House Panel investigating the January 6th insurrection has more than proven conspiracies and solid criminal referrals that Donald Trump is not only an anti-constitutionalist, but a continual liar and cheat. So, why the closed eyes of millions?

Remember the early campaigns in 2016 and again in 2020 when Trump promised to supply his tax documents, but fought like hell to keep them secret, or is that a convenient fact to be overlooked, like so many others involved in the Trump fallacies?

Early on, I stood up to the Trump and Republican leadership’s forked-tongue continuations. This in an obvious Republican County. The result? cancelled subscriptions, threatening letters and calls, along with at least one Supervisor and Town Board (Sodus) removing the Times as their legal newspaper. Mind you some of those same cowards still do NOT back down from Trump and Party support which ia damaging democracy.

As a true, longtime Republican/Conservative I chose reality over a disintegration of morality. I would not take back a single accusation I made against Trump and the Republicans, both on the national and local level.

It should not be a blind following of staunch policy to realize and admit when you are wrong, but that has not been the case.

The Red Hats, Trump Sign loyalists still stick to their guns, even in the presence of truth. That is scary.

I find little comfort in the legions of Republican leaders poking their heads out of the sand proclaiming that, perhaps, the Trump era is coming to an end. Where were they when Adolph Trump was on the bandstand, even on January 6th?

The Party leaders admit problems, but are willing to grab the next brass ring that surfaces, much without regard to past errors, or real review.

Don’t get me wrong, the Democrats may be willing to win this round and take their winning lap as they did in the recent elections, but I sincerely doubt they have the convictions to be any different in the long run.

We still have a divided country, those looking for the next Trump, those willing to snatch whatever they can to survive in a polluted political system.

Convicting the troops on the ground, following a corrupt leader and Party is only part of the puzzle. The snake’s head does indeed need to be cut off, but that would be embarrassing and will probably disappear after the first of the year. The snake will survive and all is well in Washington and across the nation. The snake sadly will live on.

