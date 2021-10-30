How low can some people go?

I really don’t adore Alec Baldwin, but there is no way anyone should be happy about the incident last week.

While on a New Mexico Western movie set, Baldwin used a “prop” gun that involved him pointing a revolver at the camera where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and film director Joel Souza were standing on the “Rust” movie set last week.

Hutchins was shot in the chest and died, Souza was wounded in the shoulder. It was a tragic accident with a prop gun that the assistant director handed to Baldwin and declared it a “cold gun” - indicating it was loaded with blanks.

After the incident Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s son began selling shirts and hoodies that read “Guns Don’t Kill People, Alec Baldwin Kills People” on his website for $27.99.

According to a Huffington Post story Trump Jr. promoted the tasteless shirts on his Instagram Story by photo shopping one on Baldwin’s likeness. He also used Instagram Stories which disappear within 24 hours to justify his decision to milk someone’s death for monetary gain.

“Screw all the sanctimony I’m seeing out there. If the shoe was on the other foot Alex Baldwin would literally be the first person pissing on everybody’s grave trying to make a point. Fuck him!” Trump Jr. wrote.

Ironically, right wing peasants, including some locals, used the death of cinematographer Hutchins to demean liberal Baldwin on social media and found some twisted logic in justifying their posts and re-posts.

That, readers, is what this country has come down to.

*****

Once again former lowlife Donald Trump Sr. requested President Biden to cover up any Trump role in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capital that aimed to keep him in power despite losing the 2020 election.

The House committee investigating the Capitol attack had requested files from the National Archives.

Trump attempted to use “executive privilege”, a defense rejected by Biden.

****

According to an article in Rolling Stone, Variety’s sister publication, it is alleged that organizers of the Jan. 6 protests, which escalated to violence when Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, met numerous times with White House staff and members of Congress to strategize in the days prior.

At least three organizers of the Stop the Steal rally are speaking with the House panel investigating the riot, with one saying that Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) even promised them a “blanket pardon” in advance.

Our impression was that it was a done deal,” the organizer said. “That he’d spoken to the president about it in the Oval … in a meeting about pardons and that our names came up. They were working on submitting the paperwork and getting members of the House Freedom Caucus to sign on as a show of support.”

According to the organizers, the representatives who spoke with the organizers or sent high-level staffers to join also included Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX).

Two of the three organizers also said they interacted with members of Trump’s team, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

No wonder members of the past administration and some Republican elected officials are sweating bullets and attempting to block the investigation.

*****

Meanwhile...

Dear Mr. Holdraker,

Enclosed please find a copy of my letter to you dated August 3, 2021. Oddly, I have received neither an acknowledgment of it, nor a response to it.

In that letter, I challenged you to publish it in The Times. Though I have scanned every issue since, I have failed to find it. Did I somehow miss it? If so, please enlighten me as to the issue in which it appeared.

If not, please publish it now. I realize you may be personally uncomfortable with the criticism of you that appears in the letter. But I also believe you consider yourself to be a journalist, and if you feel criticisms leveled in your direction are unfounded or inaccurate, I would think you would be averse to the idea of simply suppressing them.

As I received neither a response nor an acknowledgment of my first letter, I don’t suppose you’ll be extending me the courtesy of responding to this one. But I would be surprised if you did, and even more surprised if you have the guts to publish the first letter.

Sincerely,

Peter Brockmyre

Bayonet Point, Florida

THE LETTER:

Dear R. Holdraker,

I have been a subscriber to the Times for several years, and until a few months ago, have always read your columns. I found the tales of your escapades with your pets, your vacuum cleaners, wife Patti, and your various body parts to be entertaining, albeit a tad zany at times.

But at some point, the tone of your writing became one of arrogance, pomposity, sarcasm and of one who believes he truly does “know it all”. Obnoxious is a good word for it, as is, frankly ...... ignorant.

Example: paragraph one in the “Hey, guess what” column of June 25, 2021, in which you write,

Hell no, you’re not going to believe this (Especially if your (sic) a stupid Trump Republican), but this climate change thing is real.

Never mind that “your” should have been “you are” and that “Especially” needn’t have been capitalized ... (after all, a newspaper owner shouldn’t have to copy write his own text, particularly while he is being profound).

Well, I am neither a Republican nor stupid but I am one who believes Donald Trump did a very good job and deserved to be re-elected. Unfortunately, deep thinkers like yourself have delivered unto our nation the last election’s stark alternative to Mr. Trump: a cadre of incompetents who seem to think they can save the planet from the scourge of pollution even as they destroy their country in the process (a country which, by the way, is responsible for about half of China’s CO2 emissions, though the crusaders seem never to mention this inconvenient truth).

I challenge you to print this letter. I would invite your readers to let you know how they feel. I wouldn’t be surprised if a majority of them are those you are labeling “stupid Trump Republicans”.

Sincerely,

Peter Brockmyre,

Bayonet Point, Florida

MY RESPONSE:

Dear Mr. Peter Brockmyre

Sorry to disappoint you, but I never got your first letter. If I had, as the past has shown, I am not adverse to criticism or printing such letters.

After correcting your letter, that was way over our limit in words, you are right about one thing, I do not care if the majority of readers like my opinion of former President Trump.

I am a Republican disgusted by the lack of morality in a Republican Party gone astray from its basic principles.

You have demonstrated my point and do indeed label you as one of those stupid Trump supporters who believe nothing but social posts and far right news outlets and rhetoric.

Ron Holdraker

Editor of the very popular

Times of Wayne County

*****

Democrats will also sell their souls for $$$

According to a piece by Reuters, Many of the Democrats opposing an ambitious drug reduction bill proposed in the House of Representatives are among some of the biggest recipients of drug manufacturer lobbying funds.

They include Senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Robert Menendez of New Jersey, and Representative Scott Peters of California, OpenSecrets data covering industry donations through September of 2021 shows. In all, they have received around $1 million in pharmaceutical and health product industry donations this year...

Menendez and Peters said the donations did not influence their views. All three said they are opposed to The Lower Drug Costs Now Act, which is sponsored by Democrats in the House of Representatives and also known as H.R.3.

Sinema, who campaigned in 2018 on cutting drug prices, told the White House she opposes allowing Medicare to negotiate them. She received about $466,000 from the industry in 2021, according to OpenSecrets data.

*****

Please don’t let West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin/businessman off the hook. He opposed many of the Clean Air policies since his state is the major supplier of coal, a major contributor to fossil fuel pollution.

His solution...just plant more trees to offset carbon gasses and improve the resiliency of our forests and rangelands through proactive measures such as revegetation, wildfire prevention, hazardous fuels reduction projects and the expanded use of wood products.”

Hey, we voted these idiots into office and don’t have term limits, allowing huge contributions by lobbyists and their corporate backers. Unfortunately building campaign war chests all but stifles serious challenges. That is the name of the game in politics.