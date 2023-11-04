The discussion came up last week. How much would you spend on a pet?

Wife Patti and I concurred that maybe about $3000 would be the max, but there are so many exceptions.

Over the last couple of months we have spent well over a $1000 on ‘Scout’, one of three male Cavalier King Charles spaniels living in our home.

If you are not familiar with the breed, King Charles’ range anywhere from 15 to 30+ pounds, depending on their parentage and eating habits determined by their roommates. Mine are in the 30 pound life style.

Please note: I refrain from the term ‘owners’ because real pet owners are actually owned by their roomies.

King Charles spaniels were bred as lap dogs for English hierarchy and it is not unusual to see Scout, Checkers and Dewey hoarding parts of my lap, day and night, often fighting to rid either of our two, cats, Janie and Jinks for precious lap ground.

Mind you, the cats were not my idea, but Wife Patti’s attempt to overcome rejection by MY three dogs. It didn’t really work since the cats too prefer me.

I purposely do not train my dogs to do tricks, like roll-over and give me your paw, since I am not into tricks for treats. I am also not one of those owners who prohibits my pals from sitting and laying wherever they damn well please.

The one exception is the bed. It is difficult enough with Wife Patti hogging space and sheets on our king mattress.

The three dogs do, however, sleep every night in the bedroom on their own dog beds. No, the stupid cats are not allowed in the sacred bedroom during the night.

Back to medical costs.

Scout has always been the bow-legged, the slower running dog and for good reason. He has a critical hip problem that can manifest in the breed. Over the last year it has become more pronounced requiring various medications. The poor guy often needs a human to lift up to get into a chair and often sleeps with cries of agony as his hip and leg deteriorate.

Scout is on several medications for pain throughout the day and night and the recent x-rays have explained in great detail his problems.

The next phase is water therapy in an attempt to build muscle and avoid expensive surgery.

Scout’s place during the day is under my desk, where, if it were not for feedings and outside breaks, he would be content to stay forever.

This morning after his painful outdoor trip, Scout just looked up at me. I sat next to him on the floor, gently rubbing his right leg and back. His eyes, fixed upon me said it all. There is no way I am going to let this hip and leg thing take him away from me.

Pets, are not really "pets", but part of the family. Even the disruptive cats are part of the whole (but debatable to a degree).

I will spend whatever, until whatever to keep those eyes staring at me.

*****

Now to change the subject somewhat.

Last night, just before bed, I discovered Wife Patti has been using my toothbrush on the three dogs. Yes, I let out an angry howl.

"I thought you used the electric toothbrush," she said in her defence. "I do, but I switch between the electric and manual brush from day to night," came my frowned response.

It seems Wife Patti thought it was proper to place the dogs’ toothbrush in the separated holder along with the human brushes. That means the beloved dogs have used the same toothbrush as me for...months! Wife Patti failed to notice that when I replaced my toothbrush every so often, the dogs’ toothbrush color changed. Instead of using the special dog toothbrush I purchased...for the dogs...she thought it was easier just to use a human brush.

The situation has now been remedied and the call to a lawyer delayed. "Vengeance is mine," said the Lord of the household.