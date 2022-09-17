How Republican Party is becoming the Nazi Party

Yes, I did give a lot of thought to this particular column. Yes, I know I will hear repercussions. Yes, I know my wife is not only a Town Republican Chairperson, but also on the County Republican Committee.

All that being said, I guess somebody had to finally say it. I will now compare the 1930s-1940s Nazi Party to the current trend Republican Party.

It all started out with innocence. Initially the Nazi Party started small and slowly. It was easy to pick topics that drew ire from those who felt their thoughts were being ignored. Migrants, Jews, anti-nationalists all felt the wrath of hate speech, rhetoric and innuendo.

Hitler then Trump, had no original thoughts, just fed on a mishmash of whatever would stick to the wall.

Build a greater Germany/America, became a battle cry. Soon symbolisms of brown shirts/red hats and paraphernalia appeared more and more.

The real right-wing was soon replaced by those who would not accept compromise. Pull in some big names into the fold and politically bury those who would oppose the “new" move. Remember to cower for power to survive.

The Party local loyalists soon fall in line, believing it will either pass, or simply does not affect them.

Hitler/Trump both enlisted certain mega-business machines that saw money in right-wing politics. Add a few slogans to demean opposition and the movement grew. There is money to be made in the far right.

Do not attempt another coup yet, wait for the moment. Place strategic followers in strategic places that will benefit the Party in the long run.

If anyone dares oppose the word of the leader, they were ostracized, belittled, brought under control by any means.

Together they will build a new Wall of resistance based upon common hate and bigotry. Find a way to get the nasty message into every facet of communication. Repeat it over and over and soon the lie becomes the truth. Even those still in the Party who quasi-object are brushed aside.

Continue the rhetoric until it becomes state laws and the following grows louder, drowning out the low of the low classes and those wearing a heart on their sleeve.

Grab the lower, perhaps less educated workers in chants and make them feel they have a leader and cause they can worship. The furor of lost votes will be followed by hindrance of votes and eventually voting won’t matter.

A true master civilization speaks the language, looks like the Party and seeks a ‘pure’ ideology based upon god. That, of course, means far right Christianity where men are men and women are women.

Ally yourself with world leaders that agree with your basic principals and authoritarian leanings. This is where the likes of Mussolini in Italy, Putin in Russia and Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Hungarian domination came about. These are treated as heroes.

As Hitler/Trump ascend to power, free media becomes a threat and must be downgraded. Keep his name on the lips of everyone, but only in a quasi good, quasi god-fearing way.

Opposition becomes strong and so do the attacks on what is now becoming a threat to democracy. This only leads to the need for ‘brown-shirts’ and ‘red caps’ to elevate to threats of violence, then violence.

The NAZI/MAGAs find new techniques, new ways of spreading lies. They attempt to use the self-appointed courts with some success, but many failures. This only frazzles the semi-annointed head to the Party.

None, or at least few, will speak out against the leader. Lives, careers are in the balance. Choose the righteous followers and the lies spread like the nobody fleas they really are.

A loss! Pretend the bombs are not falling. Place blame on traitors, the real system must be rigged. Put, no throw- legalise obstacles in the way to delay the inevitable.

This calls for more speeches, more rallies, more money to win the cause. Yes, incite the brown-shirts/red caps even more. Eventually the leader will fall. Yes, it will take many years to rebuild the country/party to a stable, legitimate group. It will take those who followed the leader to either make excuses, or say they were duped.

Can’t see it? Perhaps you don’t want to. Yes, ignorance is bliss, or at least convenient. But not to worry, the next leader, the next set of hate speeches and lies is just around the corner. We are after all, just human...Hale Trump!