How Republicans and Democrats keep shooting themselves in the foot

Oooh, let’s start with the New York State Republicans. Idiotic GOP leaders (?) conducted a closed door straw poll to pick Long Island Republican Lee Zeldin as their candidate for face off against Democrat incumbent Andrew Cuomo for governor.

Idiot Republican, so-called leaders chose Zeldin, an ally and supporter of former President Donald Trump. This, despite New York Democrats out numbering Republicans 6.2 million to 2.7 million in the 12.4 million active registered voters.

Democrats not only helped dump Trump by overwhelming votes, but independents and a large number of Republicans also helped out in the ousted Trump.

Dopey Congressman Zeldin voted against certifying the presidential election results in Pennsylvania and Arizona and continued to support bogus conspiracy theories, nothing New Yorkers would find enticing.

Finally, Trump’s last Attorney General, William Barr, admitted he thought Trump’s claims were nothing but bullshit. This in the same election results that Vice President Mike Pence said he was proud to certify. This, of course was the same move that Trump scorned Pence for.

Still, the very stupid, now embarrassing Arizona recount continues with fading skepticism.

Meanwhile, the current federal administration (Biden) strives for more and more in “infrastructure rebuilding”, finding less and less support even with sure fire Democrats. The resulting arguments only build upon a Republican and overall voting backlash by just about everybody.

Bottom line: Biden is trying to keep the far left happy as they keep pushing for more. Biden is attempting to peel the Democrat onion down to the core, afraid to define what the party stands for.

New York State Democrats have one of the highest spending structures in place, driving voters away, while the more liberal lines are calling for even more. Our costs for education and social programs are forcing resident abandonment for more favorable states to the point NYS lost one congressional seat from the last census. By the way those additional education and social costs have led to no better results in either category, based upon national statistics. Yup, NYS State spends more with no justifiable impact.

Overall, Republicans control most of the state legislators across the country, making Democrats look dumber and dumber.

I was at a party the other day when an old time Republican admitted the current Republican Party is unrecognizable from the Republican Party of the past. Those in the middle, the independent voters, stand by and watch as politicians, who created most of the problems, point fingers at each other.

We continue to argue over far right and far left, while most in the middle become more and more confused over what a Republican or Democrat definition truly is.

Regardless, the actual media and social media feed upon the confusion and actually relish it. Yes, Republicans and Democrats keep shooting themselves in the foot and seem to enjoy the pain they create. Their simple objective: Survive the next election, regardless of truth. Raise more money for elections and sell your souls to the highest bidders.

Only a dozen national Republicans have the balls to stand on principle and even fewer Democrats have the common sense to see the future of a spend until we drop motto. This has evolved into state politics mirroring the feds approach.

Me, I’m fed up with the whole lot.