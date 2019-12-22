How things are Changing

After a year of Albany bullshit, things will be changing a bit in the Law & Order section of this paper.

It is already more difficult to get mug shots, due to our very stupid governor and legislature and it will most assuredly result in changes to the overall police agency reporting.

Over the next several weeks immediate arrests will be way down. Police agencies and officers are finding out the new Cuomo effect requires additional paperwork and concerns making arrests. Even traffic stops will be affected as officers must take additional steps before even writing a ticket.

You have seen over the past months that Cuomo’s plan to almost completely empty prisons and jails will curtail and eliminate such things as bail and detention.

Now, arrests must pass the Cuomo smell test before a defendant is arrested. The Wayne County District Attorney’s Office has already geared up, as best they can, to handle the influx of cases.

Arrests, will in some cases, be delayed due to extra paperwork, evidence and processing.

This will result in many cases of delayed reporting until the system catches up. Eventually, readers will see most mug shots and arrest information after all the hoops are jumped.

The Times will continue publishing arrests and we will do our utmost at reporting police and court actions. Please be patient in the change over.

As you have read and heard, the vast majority of arrests require no bail, or incarceration, including most, if not all major felonies. This will enable everything from pedophiles, drug dealers, domestic abusers and even some murderers to continue their trades unabated by bail, or incarceration.

Changes are coming that we may not agree totally with, but I have the feeling people (voters) will wake up to the reality of this social change. Lets’ hope so.

*****

69-40

On January 2nd, I will turn 69 years old. I still have no plans to retire, and a system to continue the Times is being put in place.

Now on to the number 40.

This past Friday (12/20) I had my (gulp) fortieth (40) operation. No, I am not trying to go for any record, but reality and modern medicine is attempting to preserve livability and motion.

I now have enough titanium in my body to build a stealth bomber. It is always fun when I go through a body scanner at the airport and have to be pulled out of line by often grumpy airport security and ‘wanded’.

Yes, it is my fault that nature and medicine has picked me for this dubious honor.

Besides the 40 body incisions, I have had kidney stone attacks, been told I have some dormant gall stones, had pneumonia several times, fought and won the bladder cancer thing (so far), have terrible bouts of gout and flare ups of hemorrhoids. No, I do not pick up anything heavy due to my bad back and have had cortisone shots in every part of this bod, including occasional neck needles. I can honestly say the worse place I have had cortisone injections is between the fingers.

Rheumatoid Arthritis is the main culprit in my slow decline and I am perhaps lucky that at this stage it is not worse. I have, however, paid out of pocket costs as much as $2800 per month for several failed treatments.

I was an early Prozac contributor and have been on some sort of related medication for most of my adult life.

I take a handful of pills on a daily basis that are closely (?) monitored by Wife Patti. Yes, occasionally she screws up and I am left in a daze, but she always counters with an “Oops”. No, I insist there is NO– DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) paper work, once I found out about the large insurance policy.

One thing I insist and follow through on is getting the newspaper deadline met. Be assured, even after surgeries, including this past Friday’s entanglement, I always return to the office, albeit a bit groggy and get the job done.

Son and business partner, Devin and his wife Christy, have plans to take the helm of the Times some day, if it should become necessary.

I know this sounds like a pity party for my health, but I realize there are people in much worse situations. I am at the timeof my life where seeing the grandkids is a boast to my day, along with the touch and words of Wife Patti.