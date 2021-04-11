I am a Republican, just anti-current Republican Party

Last week as Wife Patti was preparing to mail out invitations to the Wayne County Republican ‘Chairman’s Club Dinner’, she informed me I would “not have to attend”.

Wife Patti is one of the uppity-ups in the County Republican committee and Chairperson for the Walworth Republican Committee.

Gee, after many years of dragging me to the annual dinner I was really hurt...NOT!

Her reasoning was that I would make comments, criticize, snort, or whatever, to comments made at the dinner/fundraiser, much like I have done in the past.

Since the very obvious defeat of Trump worshippers and my past columns against pure stupidity within the Party, she was also in fear for my life.

Good call!

I am a Republican in mind, but the jackass moves by local, state and national Republican cohorts has me questioning their sanity.

The problem is that the Republican party is searching for an identity. The majority of Republicans still cling to the Trump identity and the lies of election fraud and far right fantasies.

The moderate (centralist) faction wants to return to the days where government worked with bipartisan theories and checks and balances were par for the course.

Now, almost on a daily basis our newspaper receives press release blasts from our Republican Assembly and State Senate, and State Republican hierarchy. Most have negativity and hate concerning policies and Democrat moves.

Don’t get me wrong, I also receive negativity releases by Democrats and pure bull concerning their majority moves, but the Republican releases are based more on hate and continuing division.

I detest the moves by Cuomo and the State majority beating their chests and spending like there is no tomorrow. This has made NY the most taxed state in the nation. On the national level, I question some of their lording over spending.

I guess I am also tired of representatives touting change, when they really only profess change for their own, often twisted party objectives, not what is best for all.

Seems the change voters really need is an overhaul on term limits, limits on campaign contributions, PACS...Political Action Committee (tax-exempt organization that collects voluntary contributions and distributes those funds to campaigns to elect or defeat candidates running for federal, state, or local public office).

What we really need is honest people, people not looking to get rich from political office, people with a conscience.

This ‘gotcha last’ approach by both Republicans and Democrats is putting democracy at stake and getting nothing accomplished.

As for the Wayne county Republican Chairman’s Dinner. I’ll pass until the Republicans decide which comes first...Party, or Nation.

*****

Budgets:

Yes, NYS passed the enormous budget, but, much like federal proposals for infrastructure goals, it may be a bit too much for everyone to accept all at once. Simply put, you cannot solve some of the problems all at once after years of neglect by past administrations and plain and simple ‘passing the buck’.

People are fleeing the State, especially the ones with all the money due to suggested higher taxes on the rich. Both on the state and federal levels tax rates and corporate loopholes too often favor those with bucks, but trying to ‘equalize’ and pay everybody’s fair share in one fell swoop may come back to bite current administrations in the ass.

Simply put, there is a balance to be achieved, but the next elections will probably be more of the same, unless Republicans can get their shit together. Yes, folks, the divisions and challenges will continue for the foreseeable future.