If you recall early childhood, or are the parents of young children, the phrase "I don’t wanna go to bed" is commonplace.

But why?

If you are into deep thought, perhaps denying the necessity to sleep has an underlying purpose.

Simply put, bedtime deniers fear missing out on something, anything that could happen while sleeping. Sure, it makes no sense and sleep is totally necessary, but try telling that to the sleepy-eyed child, with just enough energy to put up resistance.

As we get older the resistance to sleep erodes. But, we still often fight the body’s desire for 40 winks. Yes, even as we age. We simply cannot miss that program we have been waiting for all week...We don’t want to miss the return home of a loved one... I can’t miss that party...

If you think this is not you, let’s put it on a whole other level.

For thousands of years a multitude of religions, just about all, did and still do push the "life after death" scenario.

Why?

Because we don’t want to believe, there simply can be an end, a finality of our consciousness.

If any religion stated the end is the end, then why have religion at all?

Religion is a business and business needs followers to stay...in business.

Hey, what about that reincarnation stuff? I could come back as the all-time winner of a future America’s Got Talent? Naw, I’d come back as a not-so-aware squirrel, though that would be nuts.

Do dogs go to heaven? We have to believe all life has some awareness of existence. Besides, why would that cute little puppy be a large part of your heart.

If the lowest of mammals, fish, whatever just wanted to live to die, then why does the fish fight to stay in the water, stay alive? Why does the mother hen protect her brood?

What about monkeys, apes, porpoises? They have some level of awareness closer to humans. Is there a monkey heaven?

Just where does consciousness get defined, at what level? Do porpoises have churches? Do humans have the wherewithal to claim "Most Awake"of all species?

At this point, if you are still reading and thinking, it really should hurt your train of thought.

There has to be a heaven. I simply cannot just die! I have an idea, let’s throw in the thought that there must be ghosts. Yes, if there are ghosts, then life as we don’t know it must go on. What about that "Holy Ghost" guy?

Do embryos have awareness? Seems they do in Alabama. Are eggs life? Sperm? They most definitely move on their own, so again there must be some awareness of purpose.

Of course, we must have rules to live by and laws - we gotta have laws. Imagine telling your kid he is not going to miss anything by going to bed. That putting yourself in a semi-catatonic state for several hours is a necessity to life.

Just like the religion thing, the kid should and does not totally buy it because that is what life tells us, or does it?

Of course there is the Peggy Lee song lyrics: Is that all there is...

"And then I fell in love with the most wonderful boy in the world

We’d take.long walks down by the river or just sit for hours gazing into each other’s eyes

We were so very much in love

And then one day he went away and I thought I’d die, but I didn’t

And when I didn’t I said to myself, is that all there is to love?

...Is that all there is, is that all there is?

If that’s all there is my friends, then let’s keep dancing

Let’s break out the booze and have a ball...If that’s all ...there is...