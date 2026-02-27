Last year, in a column, I predicted that, after the 2024 election this would happen and it has come to fruition.

Large corporations and billionaires are scooping up news media, or bowing to the current administration concerning news coverage.

The President announcing lawsuits against newspapers, journalist and assorted other media here and around the world, strikes an element of fear into news.

Both ABC (Disney-owned) and CBS are now kowtowing to far right agendas, even the sacred Washington Post has been infected by ultra right. The march of buyouts of media pushes on.

Then there are the smaller media groups, such as Sinclair Broadcasting (13WHAM-ABC and Nexstar Media Group (8WROC-CBS) that are quietly being thwarted at news presentations.

Tom Jones from The Poynter Report stated that week that the CNN future was in question after Thursday’s stunning Warner Bros. Discovery sale news

Too many universities have been brought far right online with fears of losing funding, federal lawsuits are added to numerous law firms and companies not willing to bend to the new authoritarian leadership.

Even the way we have voted, or potentially want to vote is under jeopardy. Laws, redistricting are being forced down our throats with little fanfare if noticed.

Government agencies such as I.C.E, the FBI, the Attorney General’s Office, overall Justice Department are or were cleansed of any opposition.

The Washington Post’s, Amber Phillips wrote, “The president is considering an attack on Iran, managing a shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, fuming after the Supreme Court knocked down his tariffs and aggressively continuing his quest to remake Washington, taking steps to make his controversial White House ballroom a reality. He’s also deeply unpopular, with 60 percent of Americans disapproving of the job he’s doing, a new Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll finds. The last time that many Americans disapproved of him was after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. That same poll finds that a majority of voters disapprove of the way he’s handling every single major issue he’s trying to tackle.”

Firmly in place loyalists to the crown are making generational changes to the way this county operates.

Don’t believe it is happening? Look closely at your news intake, the daily swipes at democracy. It is happening across the board.

The Regional and Supreme Courts may have found a few guts, but I doubt it will sway the current administration policies.

You might say your vote in the upcoming midterms and the 2026 presidential vote will right the ship, but it will take decades.

Bottom line, money talks and ‘right’ now the sure bet is on far right dominance. Democracy as we knew it is eroding and too many people refuse to see, or understand what is happening.

Continuing on...

Kash Patel, the totally unqualified FBI Director took a grilling over his FBI plane’s trip to Italy. He claimed it was for meeting with Italian and Olympic officials concerning safety discussions, after the Olympics were just about completed. (???)

The FBI Director was at the center of an online firestorm after videos captured inside the Team USA men’s hockey locker room on Sunday showed him chugging beers, singing a Toby Keith song and partying with the Olympic gold medal-winning team.

But wait! This is the same Patel who criticized former FBI directors of foolish waste involving the use of the FBI’s private jet that costs $5000 per hour to use. Hmm, that means his frequent trips home to Texas and his girlfriend are mounting up to a substantial cost to taxpayers.

Meanwhile in a Washington Post story, a former ICE instructor testified that the agency slashed new-recruit training in a bid to ramp up deportations. He said classes on firearms use and the rights of targeted individuals were reduced. No shit, Sherlock!