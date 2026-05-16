I should have been a lawyer

Growing up, I really wanted to be a lawyer.

I’ve always loved arguing with people and the thought of being paid to do so seemed almost too good to be true.

Once I realized the time and financial commitment necessary to actually become a lawyer, I decided pretty quickly it wasn’t for me.

Looking back, the time piece doesn’t seem as daunting, but the money part still does.

But then I start thinking about how every other headline for the past several decades has been something to the effect of “X sues Y over Z.”

That means that there are two parties who each get paid oftentimes regardless of the outcome. Win or lose, they’re both getting richer.

I’m not debating whether lawyers should make what they do. It’s a service and it’s worth what someone is willing to pay. But when you think about the insane amount of money that is changing hands when it comes to just the government lawsuits, it’s bananas.

A recent article from WXXI notes that the tit-for-tat lawsuit against NY Attorney General Letitia James cost taxpayers $1.4M and counting.

Dozens of lawyers getting paid to act out what both sides know to be little more than theatrics, all while we foot the bill. Cases are constantly being brought to make headlines, not serve justice.

This is obviously not a GOP exclusive. Many of these cases are simply retaliation for what one side perceives as unfair weaponization of the justice system. Each time, one political party cheers while the other bemoans the erosion of the legal system. Meanwhile we’re paying for it all, good, bad or ugly.

It’s the same for our government in general. The time spent holding hearings on oftentimes minute issues, while indeed serving our need to have transparency, do little to advance our country or benefit the average American in any meaningful way. Weeks spent posturing and telling constituents they’re working hard followed by multi-week vacation periods as real bills and laws languish in the process.

I guess my point is: I missed the boat. We all did for the most part. Unless you’re a DC lawyer, politician, defense contractor, lobbyist, cable news pundit, political podcaster or otherwise intertwined in the business of big government, you and I will always be footing the bill.

Partisan politics is costing us billions of dollars every year, regardless of the party in power. Typical bureaucracy already hampers progress in government. The endless lawsuits and theatrics are making our country weaker by the day, and there’s certainly no end in sight.

The Comey seashell nonsense. Delving back into election conspiracies that were already adjudicated and found to be fruitless. The inevitable onslaught of cases once President Trump leaves office. As I said, I value transparency and bringing those who commit actual crimes to justice. However keeping our country divided is a profitable business and the ones making the most are the ones we pay to argue.

Look at the tariff situation. The government knew they would be challenged in court based on how the tariffs were placed. The companies hired lawyers to sue and raised prices to compensate themselves in the process. Now many of those companies will see refunds of the costs they passed on to consumers. We paid for all of it.

Lawyers are necessary. So is a strong opposition party to keep those in power checked. But we need a better way forward.

What are the chances we ever break this cycle and get back to the work necessary to actually make our country a better place for us, its citizens?

Slim to none.

The chances that a small number of insiders will profit off all the chaos?

It’s a certainty.

Our system has been designed to have checks and balances, but all I see are checks going out and our balance shrinking by the day.