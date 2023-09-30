Ahh, yes, if I had my druthers

• I’d druther the Democrats and President Biden realize that he has outlasted his welcome.

Biden turned 80 in November. If he wins the 2024 election as the Democratic candidate and serves out his entire term, he would be 86 years old at the end of his presidency in January 2029.

It is obvious to just about everybody that he is slipping in both speech and physicality. He may be somewhat aware, but not where a president should be.

The Democrats have failed to put up any viable candidates besides Biden as yet and the time for bringing fresh lifeof to the Party is fading. Yes, there are both men and women who could easily fill the job, but the old guard is thinking inside the dilapidated box.

Some thoughts should be given to Pete Buttigieg, the current Department of Transportation Secretary (Yes, I know he is gay, get over it). California Governor Gavin Newsom, and a host of others who just need some sunshine of publicity. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Stacey Abrams, Mitch Landrieu and Rep. Ro Khanna (Calif.) should be considered.

• I’d druther see someone, anyone besides Trump on the Republican ticket.

The Republican debates have shown little initiative in a Trump replacement. Even those now criticizing the former idiot president wallowed in his praise and worshipped his very stupid presence when it was politically advantageous.

Trump is dangerous to anybody with a brain. To quote someone..." Aside from those Trumpers who know that they know nothing, many of them are fools who think they know things that they don’t have a clue about in the first place. Instead they believe in simple-minded conspiracies because they have neither the intellect nor the education to actually understand how the world works."...ouch!

• Imagine the common sense of forcing State and County judges to retire by the age of 70 after being elected, but allowing Supreme Court Justices to have political appointments for life. Yeah, that is not working out so well...for anybody.

• Imagine electing senate and house representatives, who are either millionaires, or not millionaires when they enter office, but all somehow retire as millionaires. (?) Just for laughs the average congressional pay is $174,000, not including special seats and perks.

Just for your knowledge...

Under both CSRS (Civil Service Retirement System) and FERS (Federal Employees’ Retirement System). Members of Congress are eligible for a pension at the age of 62 if they have completed at least 5 years of service. Members are eligible for a pension at age 50 if they have completed 20 years of service, or at any age after completing 25 years of service. The amount of the pension depends on length of service (as measured in months) and the average of the highest three years of salary. By law, the starting amount of a Member’s retirement annuity may not exceed 80% of his or her final salary.

• The idea that senators and house reps can stay in office, like forever, is ludicrous. Term limits should be in place to prevent the current stagnation of government.

• The Electoral College is by far the dumbest system on earth. Image the populous votes for a president who wins the popular count by millions, but is a loser due to political planning and shenanigans that can be determined by select states.

We can and should do better.

• The Times is a successful newspaper that has bucked the trend. If I had my druthers I would expand the paper beyond the current number of pages and add more state, national and worldwide news. Alas, we are limited by the number of subscribers and advertising dollars.

