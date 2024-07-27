In a perfect world...

Okay, so I got half of what I and most of the country wanted. In an earlier column I wrote that both Biden and Trump, along with their respective political parties, would be much better off if they were not the presidential picks for 2024.

Even before the debate fiasco, Biden showed sure signs of mind and body fumbling associated with age. Still, he refused to acknowledge the obvious and pushed on, until the party underlings started the movement that became the wave of revolt within the Democrat Party.

Unfortunately the Republicans are not that smart. Trump is their designated choice. Gone are the days of Bush and Reagan, along with the old guard of the GOP. Strange how no past Republican leaders want anything to do with the Donald.

The Republican Party is a shadow of what it once was. It has been taken over both literally and figuratively by far right Trumpists.

Oh, oh, now that Biden is out, just watch how the national polls turn against Republicans. Rational people know Trump is a liar, cheat and terrible candidate that will eventually change the political nature of the once proud Republican banner.

Omigosh, a Black, South Asian, smart...Gulp...woman... most probably will be the next President of the United States of America!

Upon President Biden’s withdrawal last week, weak Republican hierarchy clamored for removal, even as the current president, stating if he was not fit for reelection, he was not fit to be president any longer.

That talk soon disappeared when knucklehead Republicans realized that upon his removal from office, his vice -president, Kamala Harris, would become the sitting president.

Trump said he is ready to debate Harris, but truth be told, the former VP, Senator, California Attorney General tough prosecutor, has the wherewithal to bury the Red-Hatted bastard.

How tough is she? In 2018, Harris said 19 words that echo through the 2018 confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.

In a story in the Washington Post, Harris, then a senator from California serving on the Judicial Committee, had used up several minutes trying to pin down Kavanaugh’s opinion on Roe v. Wade. Like nearly every senator on the topic, she was mostly unsuccessful.

“I have not articulated a position on that,” Kavanaugh told her at one point, (bullshit) sidestepping the fact that articulating a position is precisely what she’d been asking him to do. Finally, in a cool and deliciously patient voice, Harris changed tactics:

“Can you think of any laws,” she asked the nominee, “that give the government the power to make decisions about the male body?”

“Um,” Kavanaugh replied, furrowing his brow. “I am happy to answer a more specific question, but — ”... Kavanaugh responded, “I am not thinking of any right now.”

What most pundits fail to realize is that this country has gone through the political, far right pendulum in the past. Remember the Joseph McCarthy Red Scare of the 1950s? Probably not for most alive today, but it teaches us that history has a way of repeating itself.

The difference in the Trump era, is that has become very obvious that today’s Republican is oblivious to what the Party has become...until.

After Biden’s departure from the race and passing of the sword and all the money already collected for the campaign to Harris, contributors to the Democrat coffers broke all political contributions, to the tune $250 million plus for the week.

Trump tried in vain to complain about the transfer of money to Harris, but that fell upon deaf ears. He also wanted far right networks and their lackeys to host any new debates.

Bottom line, Trump can see the writing on the wall, as more emphasis is now on his age, his stumbles and far right off-the-wall rhetoric.

Even Multi-billionaire Elon Musk appeared to pare down his commitment to give $45 million a month supporting former President Trump, saying Tuesday that his giving is “at a much lower level.” Yes, Tesla stock is dropping faster than Trump’s thoughts of returning to the White House.

Prepare for more and more nasty as the next few months slide by.